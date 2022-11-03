ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

BROOKLYN (98) Durant 10-20 6-6 27, O'Neale 1-9 3-4 6, Claxton 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Sumner 2-6 0-0 6, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 5-11 10-11 21. Totals 33-84 20-22 98.
BROOKLYN, NY
Raptors' Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam, 28, was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return.
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
PORTLAND, OR
Nevada opens season at home against Utah Tech

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -10.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack start the season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Nevada went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 12.3 bench points last season.
RENO, NV
UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

