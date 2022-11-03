Read full article on original website
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
Police cancel search for Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Police canceled a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for an Atlanta man. Here Are 23 Of The Coolest Gifts For 202223 Hottest Cool Gifts In 2022 You'll Regret Not Getting Before They Sell OutBest Tech Trend|. Here Are 50 of the Coolest...
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
Flu surge causing overcrowding at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ERs, urgent cars
Georgia is being hit hard by an early flu surge and the rise in respiratory infections is putting a strain on Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Children's runs three emergency departments and seven urgent cares, and they all have pretty long wait times right now.
Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols. They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home...
‘I was speechless’: Neighbors react to shooting, manhunt for suspect in Henry County
Even a day later, Henry County sheriff’s deputies are still making their presence felt on the streets near Hopewell Place and Baylor Circle. It’s near the scene of a deadly shooting that took place on Friday. The sheriff made a very public promise that same day. “Mr. Thomas,...
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
A new report on Fulton County’s incarceration system found residents will actually be less safe if the county leases mor...
Man allegedly texted he 'always shoots first' after opening fire at rival gang members, Cobb DA says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors said a Cobb County jury found a man guilty of shooting at members of a rival gang. The Cobb County District Attorney's office said Taviair Dye received a 15-year sentence with 10 in custody after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
Reality star Joe Exotic says zoo has better living conditions than Atlanta Federal Penitentiary
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Famed reality star Joe Exotic is now in the Atlanta’s federal prison, according to his official Instagram account, and he took to social media to complain about the conditions. In a post on Instagram, he said:. “I have officially landed at the bottom of hell,...
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
