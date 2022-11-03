ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police cancel search for Atlanta man with dementia

Police cancel search for Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Police canceled a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for an Atlanta man.
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols. They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home...
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
