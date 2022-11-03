The Straight Talk phone service is one of those widely kept secrets within the tech world. Those of us who use it are among you, but we don’t talk about it too much. The glamour of Sprint, AT&T, or your 5G phone plan just isn’t there, but all of the convenience and reliability sure is. Instead, Straight Talk is one of the nation’s best prepaid phone plans, where you get exactly what you pay for and no extra hidden fees. If you’re interested in trying it out, we have one of those phone deals that is the perfect fit for Straight Talk. Specifically in the form of an iPhone SE (2020) that is locked to Straight Talk, available from Walmart at only $149. That’s a full $100 off the typical price while the deal lasts.

1 DAY AGO