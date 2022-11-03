Read full article on original website
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV just got an unbelievable discount
If you’ve been waiting for the right extraordinary 4K TV deals, Amazon’s current sale price for the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV could be just what you’ve been looking for. The Samsung Frame TV clicks all the boxes for great TV viewing and with its unique Art Mode, you can display personal photos as well as artwork. Normally $1,498, Amazon discounted the 55-inch Frame TV by $500, for a jaw-dropping final price of $998.
Ultimate Leica vs. Hasselblad phone camera test has a decisive winner
Leica and Hasselblad are the two big-name camera brands making a huge impact on smartphones. Leica, having recently split from its successful relationship with Huawei, has now partnered with Xiaomi, while Hasselblad works closely with both OnePlus and Oppo. There are other camera brand partnerships in the smartphone world, such as Zeiss and Vivo, but none have the same level of global brand awareness.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) review: a cheaper Surface Pro alternative
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) “The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 provides competent productivity performance with a high-quality IPS display, but its battery life is mediocre and its inking experience can't live up to the best.”. Pros. More affordable price. Solid build quality. Excellent productivity display. High-resolution webcam. Good productivity performance.
Dell Black Friday sale drops the price of the G15 gaming laptop by $350
You don’t have to wait until the last Friday of November to take advantage of Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as you can already access the reduced prices that you’d expect for the shopping holiday through Dell’s Black Friday Pricing Now event. The Dell G15 gaming laptop is part of the early Dell Black Friday deals with a $350 discount that makes it more affordable at just $600 from its original price of $950, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because its availability is very limited.
Why DisplayPort 2.1 could become a big deal for PC gaming in 2023
DisplayPort 2.1 became a much bigger talking point than expected when AMD revealed its upcoming RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs. It’s the latest standard from DisplayPort, a revision to the 2.0 spec released in 2019, and it’s a natural inclusion for next-gen GPUs. There’s just one problem — Nvidia’s behemoth RTX 4090 still uses DisplayPort 1.4a.
Great, now even the RTX 4090 power connectors are starting to melt
The Nvidia drama just got worse as Tom’s Hardware has reported on an Nvidia RTX 4090 power connector meltdown. This comes hot on the heels of stories of the GPU’s 16-pin power adapter overheating and melting. “Maybe the first burnt connector with native ATX3.0 cable,” redditor u/nk950357 posted,...
Matter Launch Day Event brought big news about future updates, compatible products
Matter and its accompanying certification program were announced last month, and now we’re getting our first official look at how companies will be using the new connectivity standard in their smart home lineup. The Matter Launch Event kicked off today in Amsterdam — and it sounds like manufacturers are...
AMD RX 7900 XTX: Specs, release date, benchmarks
AMD finally pulled back the curtain on the RX 7900 XTX and its new RDNA 3 architecture. The card will arrive in a few short weeks, and before it does, we rounded up everything you need to know about specs, pricing, performance, and how the card will fare against Nvidia’s beastly RTX 4090.
Will my computer automatically update for daylight saving time?
Daylight saving time ends in the U.S. at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, when those who observe the calendar ritual will “fall back” to standard time. This means that areas that follow the practice will “gain” one extra hour that day, as well as an extra hour of daylight each day as winter approaches.
AMD quietly slashes the prices of some of its best CPUs
AMD has just quietly lowered the prices of several of its best processors, including the gaming champion Ryzen 7 5800X3D. With these price cuts in mind, the CPUs are now an even more attractive option if you’re looking to build a solid rig without spending too much. This is...
Can’t wait until Black Friday? Today’s best iPad Air deal
The Apple iPad Air is seeing an impressive discount at Amazon right now, one that knocks the price all the way down to $520 from its regular price of $600. This is a savings of $80, and while the coming Black Friday deals may hold a better deal to pounce on, the iPad Air is a high-demand piece of tech, and it’s rare to find a discount on it at all, let alone one offering more savings than what we’re seeing here. So it’s a good idea to scoop this iPad Air deal up while you can, and if the Black Friday iPad deals turn up something better, you can always return this purchase and grab your larger savings at that point.
Steam enters beta on Chromebooks, tripling number of supported devices
After a long incubation period, Valve’s Steam gaming platform is now available on the beta channel of version 108 of ChromeOS, bringing along improved user experience, broader availability, and greater compatibility with popular gaming titles. Gaming publisher Valve had, at the beginning of this year, been collaborating with the...
Meta Quest Pro review: the future right on your face
“The Meta Quest Pro is a fascinating piece of technology that will delight early adopters.”. The Meta Quest Pro is not your standard VR headset. In many way, it’s a new category of product, meant as a device to replace your laptop for work. Despite all the skepticism around...
Get ready: the first 8K ultrawide monitors are coming out in 2023
The first 8K ultrawide monitors are finally coming — and they’re coming soon. Details are incredibly sparse, but we do know that these high-resolution gaming displays will be launching sometime in 2023. The announced was dropped at AMD’s next-gen RX 7000 GPU launch, where the company announced that...
Switch to Straight Talk and get the iPhone SE (2020) for $149
The Straight Talk phone service is one of those widely kept secrets within the tech world. Those of us who use it are among you, but we don’t talk about it too much. The glamour of Sprint, AT&T, or your 5G phone plan just isn’t there, but all of the convenience and reliability sure is. Instead, Straight Talk is one of the nation’s best prepaid phone plans, where you get exactly what you pay for and no extra hidden fees. If you’re interested in trying it out, we have one of those phone deals that is the perfect fit for Straight Talk. Specifically in the form of an iPhone SE (2020) that is locked to Straight Talk, available from Walmart at only $149. That’s a full $100 off the typical price while the deal lasts.
Best Dyson Deals for November: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums
If you’re shopping for bargains on high quality home appliances such as vacuum deals and air purifier deals, check out these Dyson deals. Dyson’s high-end electronics equipment is always among the most popular options because of their helpful features and groundbreaking technology, especially when they’re available with discounts. Dyson products don’t usually come cheap, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for price cuts. If you’re having trouble catching these deals before stocks run out, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered some of the best Dyson deals you can shop right now, but you better hurry if you want to buy them because you never know when retailers will end their offers.
The Arlo Go 2 can go beyond Wi-Fi, and that’s really cool
I’ve reviewed a lot of security cameras over the years, but I’ve never gotten my hands on an Arlo. When the company offered the Arlo Go 2 for a review, I jumped at the chance. After all, Arlo comes with a stellar reputation and a lot of awesome features, and the Go 2 sets itself apart even further by working off an LTE network instead of just Wi-Fi. That, combined with impressive battery life, makes it ideal for monitoring areas of the home that might not have the greatest connection to the router — a gap that few current cameras address.
Save $600 on the 55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV — now under $1,000
An OLED TV for less than $1,000 is a hard find, but Walmart is stepping up with just such a deal. The 55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV is just $997 right now. That’s a savings of $603, as the high-quality TV regularly costs $1,600. This is a lot of TV for just $997, with the LG B2 OLED 4K TV being a great centerpiece for almost any home theater setup. In fact, when you throw in Walmart’s free shipping and an extended holiday return window all the way out until January 31 of 2023, this is one of the best TV deals you’ll find.
This starter gaming PC with a 256GB SSD is a steal at $449 today
If you’re asking yourself how to buy a gaming desktop, well, you’re in luck because this pre-built from HP takes much of the guesswork out of the process. The Pavilion lineup of gaming gear from HP has been a staple for nearly a decade now, and while this specification of the HP Pavilion isn’t one of the best gaming desktops on the market, it’s a great entry-level budget option for those who don’t want to spend a ton of money and want the basics. Even better, you can pick it up from Walmart at a discounted price of $449 rather than the $639 it usually goes for.
