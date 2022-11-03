Read full article on original website
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
The Powerball Jackpot Is Now $1.5 Billion. Here Are the 8 States Where You'll Win the Most.
Choosing between an annuity and lump sum will also impact the grand total.
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what you should do right after you win the $1.2 billion jackpot
An Iowa Powerball winner, Timothy Schultz, shares practical steps to take if you win the lottery. The jackpot stands at a staggering $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since January 2016.
Powerball: Here are Wednesday’s winning numbers for the $1.2B jackpot
Get your tickets out - here are Wednesday's winning numbers.
Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
This nickel just sold for $4.2 million. There are only four more coins like it
The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired by GreatCollections Coin Auctions for $4.2 million. Only five of the rare 1913-dated coins are known.
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner
HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday. There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
Can you boost your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?
There was no jackpot winner Monday night, so the Powerball grand prize has jumped up to $1.2 billion. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Mark Glickman, Ph.D., a senior lecturer in statistics at Harvard University, about what your odds of winning really are and what to know before you buy your tickets.
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million
The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
A Michigan man who won a lottery jackpot of $25,000 a year for life said the numbers on his winning ticket came from a random number generator he found online.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B. Here's the tax bite if you win
Powerball winners who choose to take the lump-sum payment could see a massive tax hit on the second-highest jackpot, which climbed to $1 billion this week.
TODAY.com
Powerball jackpot now second-highest in history after reaching $1.5 billion
The Powerball jackpot has almost reached the biggest payout in history ahead of the next drawing on Saturday. No ticket matched the six numbers in the latest drawing on Nov. 2, pushing the jackpot to $1.5 billion. That figure is the second-highest in Powerball history after the $1.586 billion that was split between three winners from Tennessee, Florida and California in 2016 in the highest U.S. lottery payout in history.
Narcity
A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News
Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold at South Huntingdon retailer
It wasn’t the jackpot, but a Powerball ticket that won a decent chunk of money Monday was sold at a South Huntingdon retailer. Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket worth $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was sold at Pilot Travel Center, which earns a $500 bonus. The ticket matched four of five white balls drawn and the red Powerball and carried a Power Play option which multiplied the prize.
CNBC
Powerball's jackpot is $1.6 billion, the largest lottery prize ever. If you win, here's how much would go to taxes
Whether the winner would choose an annuity or the reduced lump sum, taxes would take a big bite out of the prize. The cash option for this jackpot is $782.4 million, just under half the annuitized value. If the winner were to go with the lump sum, $187.8 million would...
