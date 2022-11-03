ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
CBS Minnesota

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner

HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday. There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Can you boost your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

There was no jackpot winner Monday night, so the Powerball grand prize has jumped up to $1.2 billion. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Mark Glickman, Ph.D., a senior lecturer in statistics at Harvard University, about what your odds of winning really are and what to know before you buy your tickets.
iheart.com

Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million

The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot now second-highest in history after reaching $1.5 billion

The Powerball jackpot has almost reached the biggest payout in history ahead of the next drawing on Saturday. No ticket matched the six numbers in the latest drawing on Nov. 2, pushing the jackpot to $1.5 billion. That figure is the second-highest in Powerball history after the $1.586 billion that was split between three winners from Tennessee, Florida and California in 2016 in the highest U.S. lottery payout in history.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity

A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News

Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Tribune-Review

Powerball ticket worth $150K sold at South Huntingdon retailer

It wasn’t the jackpot, but a Powerball ticket that won a decent chunk of money Monday was sold at a South Huntingdon retailer. Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket worth $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was sold at Pilot Travel Center, which earns a $500 bonus. The ticket matched four of five white balls drawn and the red Powerball and carried a Power Play option which multiplied the prize.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
