ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

"This year not like last year" for the Hawks

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlU9V_0iwo6ceY00

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks ended their five game road trip at 3-2 following a 112-99 win over the New York Knicks. While the final score would lead one to believe that the Hawks had no issues in picking up Wednesday’s win in the Garden, Atlanta had actually found themselves down by as many as 23 points five minutes into the second quarter.

While they erased the 23 point deficit by halftime, the Hawks still trailed by eight to start the third quarter and continued to chop away at the Knicks lead going on a 9-0 run to start the period, taking a 66-65 lead a little over three minutes into the second half. Eventually Atlanta would start to pull away from the Knicks as they closed out the third quarter with a 89-75 lead and would not look back as they picked up the win.

As Jon Chuckery recapped the Hawks win, he shared his thoughts on why he believes why this year’s Hawks’ team will not be like last year’s team.  “This team, this year with Dejounte Murray, you can tell is not going to be like last year,” Chuckery stated as continued by adding that he believed last year’s Hawks team “would have lost this game tonight by 30 or 35. But Murray and his defensive intensity, his steals, they held the Knicks to a 24 second violation. Their defense led by Murray tonight got this thing turned around,” Chuckery said.
Click link above to hear Chuckery’s comments in their entirety.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Hawks (11/5/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in State Farm Arena between New Orleans and Atlanta (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 15.3, 8.3: Larry Nance Jr. scoring and rebounding average in the past three games, respectively. The 29-year-old comes off the bench each night for New Orleans, but over the past week he’s generated starter-like statistics, despite a relatively modest amount of minutes. Nance is shooting 76 percent from the field during that timeframe, providing elite efficiency by making 22 of 29 shots. The second-year Pelicans forward/center has also been a plus-minus machine in matchups vs. the Clippers, Lakers and Warriors, totaling a plus-48. That means New Orleans has been outscored by 21 points when he’s not on the floor since last weekend. Nance has led the Pelicans over the last three games in total rebounds (25) and steals (five, tied with Naji Marshall) despite being fifth in minutes (83). He’s fourth in assists (nine).
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Pelicans 124-121 in OT

ATLANTA -- — Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Trae Young added 34 points and 10 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime on Saturday night. Clint Capela added 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which improved to...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving's suspension.Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds.Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who've lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.The Nets followed a romp in Washington by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Hawks and Marvel Team up for Two Super Hero™ Nights Inspired by Black Panther

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with Marvel Entertainment to host two special nights, known as ‘Marvel Super Hero™ Night’ at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The first game presented by Xbox will be against Philadelphia on Nov. 10 and the second game will be against Washington on Feb. 28. Each game will have a special giveaway inspired by Black Panther.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Milwaukee plays Atlanta on 9-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to prolong its nine-game win streak with a victory over Atlanta. Atlanta finished 26-26 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104

PHILADELPHIA -- — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy