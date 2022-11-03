"This year not like last year" for the Hawks

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks ended their five game road trip at 3-2 following a 112-99 win over the New York Knicks. While the final score would lead one to believe that the Hawks had no issues in picking up Wednesday’s win in the Garden, Atlanta had actually found themselves down by as many as 23 points five minutes into the second quarter.

While they erased the 23 point deficit by halftime, the Hawks still trailed by eight to start the third quarter and continued to chop away at the Knicks lead going on a 9-0 run to start the period, taking a 66-65 lead a little over three minutes into the second half. Eventually Atlanta would start to pull away from the Knicks as they closed out the third quarter with a 89-75 lead and would not look back as they picked up the win.

As Jon Chuckery recapped the Hawks win, he shared his thoughts on why he believes why this year’s Hawks’ team will not be like last year’s team. “This team, this year with Dejounte Murray, you can tell is not going to be like last year,” Chuckery stated as continued by adding that he believed last year’s Hawks team “would have lost this game tonight by 30 or 35. But Murray and his defensive intensity, his steals, they held the Knicks to a 24 second violation. Their defense led by Murray tonight got this thing turned around,” Chuckery said.

