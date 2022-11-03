ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobody won: Powerball jackpot rises to near-record $1.5 billion

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A Powerball record could fall on Saturday.

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion

Update 1:14 a.m. EDT Nov. 3: Nobody matched all of the numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, and lottery officials said in a news release that Saturday night’s drawing will be for an estimated $1.5 billion.

That is just shy of the record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016, and split by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Numbers drawn were white balls 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60, and the red Powerball 23, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2X.

If somebody wins on Saturday, the winning ticket holder (or holders) can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or take a lump-sum payment. The estimated lump-sum amount is now at $745.9 million.

Although no one won the grand prize, 16 tickets matched all five white balls and were worth $1 million apiece. California, Georgia, Maryland and New Jersey had two winning tickets, while solo winning tickets were won in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

Three tickets matched all five balls and were worth $2 million because the ticket holders included the Power Play option. Those tickets were sold in Arkansas, Montana and New Jersey, lottery officials said.

Original report: The Powerball jackpot stood at more than $1.2 billion when the numbers were drawn Wednesday night.

Both prize options are subject to federal, state and jurisdictional taxes.

According to lottery officials, Wednesday’s drawing trailed only the world-record $1.586 billion won six years ago and will be the fifth-largest lottery in U.S. history. That Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 13, 2016, and was split by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

It has been nearly three months since someone won a Powerball jackpot. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $206.9 million, lottery officials said.

That was the fifth time this year that there was a winning Powerball ticket. The others were a $632.6 million winner on Jan. 5, which was split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185 million winner on Feb. 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million winner on April 27 in Arizona; and a $366.7 million winner on June 29 in Vermont.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

