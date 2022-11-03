The Lady Mavericks will look to compete
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Colorado Mesa Women’s Basketball team is just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 season, and they were picked to finish 5th by the RMAC preseason Coaches poll. This year the Lady Mavericks will have some new faces but they will definitely look to compete.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
