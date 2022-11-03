ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lady Mavericks will look to compete

By Derwin Worrell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AriWL_0iwo5pm800

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Colorado Mesa Women’s Basketball team is just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 season, and they were picked to finish 5th by the RMAC preseason Coaches poll. This year the Lady Mavericks will have some new faces but they will definitely look to compete.

Related
KREX

Bulldogs bully Demons

The Palisade Bulldogs knew that if they had any chance of making the playoffs, they had to beat Glenwood Springs. The Bulldogs knew the assignment and got it done. They beat Glenwood Springs, 42-8, and now will wait to see if the committee will make them one of the 16 playoff teams.
PALISADE, CO
KJCT8

Varsity football scores for Nov. 4-5

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Slope varsity football is becoming to wrap to a close, but there are still a few games left. On Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. the Palisade Bulldogs varsity football team played a home conference game against the Glenwood Springs Demons. In game updates were unavailable, but the Palisade Bulldogs took home the win with a score of 42-8.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Grand Junction Rockies renamed after mythical animal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. The Pioneer League minor league baseball team changed its name and logo on Friday to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. For those unfamiliar, a jackalope is a mythical animal of American West folklore described as a jackrabbit with antelope...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
High School Football PRO

Grand Junction, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KREX

CMU loses homecoming game

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks went toe to toe early with Colorado State (Pueblo). The Thunderwolves score first but then the Mavs would tie the game at seven and then take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. The Mavs would build a 21-10 lead but then gave up 14 unanswered points before the half would end. The Mavs would take a 28-24 lead midway through the 2nd half, but the Thunderwolves would answer with 9 consecutive points to close the game.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

A small break before our next weather maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our latest winter storm gave Grand Junction 1.7 inches of snowfall which beat out the previous record on this day of 1.6 inches in 1974. Areas in the high country had snowfall totals ranging from 8-12 inches, with other locations receiving more than a foot. The winter storm focused more down south in the San Juans. However, many areas across the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide received higher accumulation amounts.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction loses in a shootout

Grand Junction Boys' Soccer team hosted Steamboat Springs in the 4A State playoffs. This was a great game that showcased team defense and two excellent goalies. This game would be 0-0 at the end of regulation. They would play two 10-minute overtime periods.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Rain and snow linger overnight, end Friday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our nearby mountains above 8,000 feet, including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flattops, and the Sawatch Range. Heavy snow will end Friday morning, but travel can still be difficult through the higher terrain overnight. Snow accumulation will be 6-12 inches total, including the snow that has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Wednesday November 2, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Rain showers and cooler temperatures lead the way into the end of this week’s pattern. Snow potential still exists for the lower elevations before Friday noon when this system exits to the east.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
moabsunnews.com

Obituary: Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde

Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (née Parentice-Aleff) passed away from heart failure in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado and spent her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

D51 November Golden Apple Award: Leslie Tapia

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Great teachers help students engage in their coursework and become lifelong learners. We’re recognizing another great teacher in School District 51 as part of our Golden Apple Awards. Our November winner, Leslie Tapia at Chipeta Elementary, has all the traits of a great teacher. She’s knowledgeable, creative, compassionate, personable, kind, caring, and dedicated. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Election security in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As election day approaches, voters are making their way to the polls and dropping off their ballots. Still, many voters are concerned about the security of the elections office and if their vote will be counted. Investigators are checking reported security breaches in Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
