The Lady Mavericks will look to compete

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks went toe to toe early with Colorado State (Pueblo). The Thunderwolves score first but then the Mavs would tie the game at seven and then take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. The Mavs would build a 21-10 lead but then gave up 14 unanswered points before the half would end. The Mavs would take a 28-24 lead midway through the 2nd half, but the Thunderwolves would answer with 9 consecutive points to close the game.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO