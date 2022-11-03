ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tim McGraw wears No. 45 jersey of his father, Tug McGraw, at Game 3 of World Series

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MI0Cw_0iwo5hxY00

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia fans liked it and they loved it during Game 3 of the World Series.

During the Phillies’ 7-0 victory on Tuesday, country music star Tim McGraw was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park with his wife, Faith Hill, WTXF-TV reported. It was the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since 2009.

McGraw, 55, was sporting the No. 45 jersey worn by his father, reliever Tug McGraw, with whom he had a complicated relationship.

Tim McGraw received a big ovation when he appeared on the Jumbotron screen and showed off the back of his uniform, which had his father’s name and number on it, WPVI-TV reported.

Tug McGraw was a key part of the Phillies’ first World Series victory in 1980, winning five games and saving 20 others during the regular season, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

“I didn’t know he was my dad,” Tim McGraw said in a 2013 interview with Larry King. “I was 11 years old, and I was rummaging around in mom’s closet and found a birth certificate. I was growing up in Louisiana, and my mom was divorced, and we were barely getting by.”

“People ask me, ‘How could you have a relationship with your father? You were growing up in nothing. He was a millionaire baseball player. He knew you were there, and he didn’t do anything,” McGraw said in an interview with Esquire in 2021. “But when I found out Tug McGraw was my dad, it gave me something in my little town in Louisiana, something that I would have never reached for. How could I ever be angry?”

Tim McGraw met his father for the first time later in 2013 but did not see him again for another seven years, Billboard reported.

Tug McGraw died on Jan. 5, 2004, in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was 59.

Tim McGraw has plenty of hits. The Phillies could have used a few of them on Wednesday night, becoming only the second team in World Series history to be no-hit.

Before the start of the World Series, Tim McGraw tweeted, “Let’s go Phillies!” and posted a video of his father striking out Willie Wilson of the Kansas City Royals for the final out of the 1980 World Series at Veterans Stadium. That gave the Phillies their first World Series title. They would win the Series again in 2008 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

'I was gonna run through a wall': How two miraculous Astros catches finally gave Justin Verlander his first World Series win

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander has a championship ring, two Cy Young awards, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year award, and whatever they give you for winning the triple crown. And on Thursday night in Philadelphia, in the 517th game of his career and his ninth start in the Fall Classic, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer got something new: Waiting for him at his locker was the officially authenticated lineup card from Game 5 of the World Series, the one that says Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher in the Houston Astros' 3-2 victory to give them a 3-2 series lead.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Trey Mancini goes from cancer to title in 2 years

Of the many interesting stories that make up the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series title, Trey Mancini's might be the most heartwarming. The infielder/outfielder spent the first four years of his MLB career as one of the best players on some very bad Baltimore Orioles teams, and then his career was interrupted by a colon cancer diagnosis. After the Orioles announced he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Astros beat Phillies in six games to win 2022 World Series

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, winning their first Major League Baseball championship series since 2017. Until Saturday, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker held the record for most wins by an MLB manager without...
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for series due to knee injury

If the Houston Astros are going to clinch the 2022 World Series, they'll have to do it without starting first baseman Yuli Gurriel. MLB announced ahead of Game 6 on Saturday that Gurriel had been removed from the Astros' World Series roster due to a knee injury, which was reportedly confirmed by MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green. The Astros will replace Gurriel with rookie catcher Korey Lee.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

World Series: Astros claim post-scandal championship and make dynasty case by toppling Phillies in Game 6

It’s the era of the Houston Astros. Five years after they grew a winner out of a controlled burn, and three years after that team’s sign-stealing scandal roiled the sport, baseball’s omnipresent contenders staked their claim to a championship that can be despised, but not denied. With six more innings of dazzling work from Framber Valdez and one thunderous swing from Yordan Alvarez, the Astros cut down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6, 4-1, to win the 2022 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

World Series: Phillies strike first vs. Astros in Game 6 as Kyle Schwarber homer breaks up pitchers' duel

The World Series is back in Houston, which means it's crunch time. Heading into Game 6 on Saturday, the Houston Astros are one win away from their second championship in six years — and first since the sign-stealing scandal tarnished their 2017 crown. The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

World Series MVP: Astros SS Jeremy Peña becomes 3rd rookie to win award

The Houston Astros bet big on rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña this season. The result is a historic World Series MVP award. Peña became the third rookie in MLB history, and first rookie position player, to win World Series MVP honors on Saturday after the Astros finished off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The only other two rookies to receive the honor were Larry Sherry for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959 and Liván Hernández for the Florida Marlins in 1997.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

World Series: Philadelphia becomes 1st city to ever lose 2 championships in 1 day with Phillies, Union loss

Philadelphia has never been what you would call the most cheerful sports town, but its misery reached new heights on Saturday. The city lost both the MLS Cup and the World Series in the span of about five hours, going from the Philadelphia Union's heartbreaking loss to LAFC to another dramatic loss for the Philadelphia Phillies that clinched the World Series for the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy