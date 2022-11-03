SEATTLE, Wash. — An outraged victim seen on surveillance video being terrorized by a man, is calling out the city of Seattle for failing to protect the public. Investigators said that man seen in the video is John Marcel Williams, who was charged in the double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood earlier this week. Prior to the homicide, Williams was released from jail days earlier after serving time for a misdemeanor assault charge.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO