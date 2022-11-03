Read full article on original website
KOMO News
New video shows Georgetown double homicide suspect terrorizing woman in previous assault
SEATTLE, Wash. — An outraged victim seen on surveillance video being terrorized by a man, is calling out the city of Seattle for failing to protect the public. Investigators said that man seen in the video is John Marcel Williams, who was charged in the double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood earlier this week. Prior to the homicide, Williams was released from jail days earlier after serving time for a misdemeanor assault charge.
KOMO News
Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
KOMO News
Seattle police investigating suspicious death in Seattle's Lower Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after an elderly man was found dead in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the 400 block of 5th Avenue North for reports of a man down. When officers arrived, they checked on the man and found that he was noticeably dead.
KOMO News
West Seattle neighbors rattled by recent shootings
Investigators from the Seattle Police Department are investigating two shootings of a combined three people this week in West Seattle. The latest shooting happened Thursday morning in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue SW. Police responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight and found an adult male...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
KOMO News
Seattle 13-year-old safely removed from vehicle after being trapped inside
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon Seattle police responded to the 2400 block of 14th Ave. S. to a 13-year-old who was trapped in a vehicle that went over a carport. The teenager was still trapped in the car as officers arrived, according to Seattle fire. Officials say that...
KOMO News
All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest
SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
KOMO News
Fatal 2 car collision on I-90 causes both vehicles to catch fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon around 5:30 there was a two-car collision on WB 90 at milepost 22 that caused both vehicles to catch fire. All traffic was ultimately diverted off the Preston exit and I-90 was completely shut down. The driver of one of the vehicles...
KOMO News
Snohomish County plagued by power outages following windstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power in Snohomish County Saturday night following the strong winds that whipped through western Washington Friday. Nearly 90,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of Saturday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. The outages largely affected residents and businesses in...
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
KOMO News
Judge grants request for new evaluation for suspect in accused attempted rape
SEATTLE — A King County judge granted prosecutors' request Thursday for another mental evaluation to see if competency can be restored for the man accused of trying to rape a woman in her Capitol Hill apartment in December 2021. Prosecutors asked for a new competency exam after a doctor...
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
KOMO News
Woman critically injured after tree falls onto Marysville home during windstorm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A woman was critically injured in Marysville late Friday night after the strong winds that whipped through western Washington toppled trees. The Marysville Fire Department responded to a home near 56th and 105th Place Northeast just after 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a tree down.
KOMO News
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following multiple collisions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Saturday evening after being closed for hours due to collisions. Heavy snow falling in the Cascade passes Saturday made traveling difficult and there were numerous collisions and blocking vehicles, officials said. More mountain snow expected Sunday could...
KOMO News
Seattle included in federal lawsuit alleging conspiracy in college rent scam
There may be another reason for those sky-high rents around Seattle's University of Washington campus. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Seattle alleges nearly a dozen property management companies conspired to drive-up student apartment costs across the country. Attorney Steve Berman told Northwest Newsradio that the managers of student housing...
KOMO News
Pierce County microhome village project facing development obstacles
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — To help address homelessness in Pierce County, officials planned to build a microhome village along 27 acres just outside of Tacoma off of Spanaway Loop Rd. Now they’re facing some hurdles. “The problem is, due to the sensitivity of the wetlands in that area,...
KOMO News
Skykomish residents preparing for potential mudslides at Bolt Creek Fire burn scar
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — WSDOT crews told KOMO News on Friday that they are monitoring Highway 2 for potential closures due to mud slides that might occur along the Bolt Creek wildfire burn scar. KOMO News Reporter, Paul Rivera traveled to Skykomish and got an up-close look at why both...
KOMO News
Trial in Seattle Children’s deadly mold lawsuit begins
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland family is suing Seattle Children’s Hospital for medical negligence after they said doctors misdiagnosed and incorrectly treated their 2-year-old son in 2019, resulting in permanent brain injury. In a lawsuit, the child’s parents also claim the life-saving brain surgery their son needed after...
KOMO News
Rivers rapidly rising in east King County with potential for significant flooding
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The next punch of wet weather, delivering an atmospheric river, after soaking rains on Thursday, is forcing the second opening of the King County Flood Warning Center this week. Also, as forecasted, the Snoqualmie River reached Flood Phase 4 Friday evening. Emergency officials now closely...
