Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New ‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ Funko Pop Roars on to Shelves in December
As the celebration of the King of the Monsters' anniversary ends, Funko has officially revealed a brand-new POP figure which features Godzilla in his iconic burning state. The figure will arrive as an exclusive from FYE on December 21 and is now available for pre-order. The figure depicts Burning Godzilla...
digitalspy.com
New Godzilla movie confirmed by Toho
Happy birthday to legendary monster Godzilla who turned 68 on Thursday (November 3). And to celebrate the King of Monsters' big day, Japanese studio Toho announced that a new Godzilla film will arrive in exactly a year's time. The film will be Toho’s first domestic Japanese Godzilla flick since Shin...
otakuusamagazine.com
Second Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Sets Two-Part Plans
A sequel to the first live-action Tokyo Revengers movie—which adapts the manga of the same name by Ken Wakui—was announced back in August, and this one will be a two-parter. According to the announcement in this year’s 49th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, the first part is now scheduled for spring 2023, with the second to follow shortly after in summer.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Official Trailer: Still Not Much Plot, But Still Lots of Blue Alien Vibes
Several months after James Cameron shared the first teaser for his long-awaited Avatar sequel, the film is back with its first official trailer, and the results are in: A little more plot, but still mostly just blue alien vibes. Avatar: The Way of Water is set over a decade after the events of the first Avatar (which, not-so-coincidentally, also came out more than a decade ago), and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their growing family. The new trailer centers mostly on life on Pandora, as Jake and Neytiri teach their children about the unique...
Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration
The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10
On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson reveals how ‘Glass Onion’ landed a cameo from a legendary whodunnit icon
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the opening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out, promises to be a worthy sequel to the aforementioned mystery movie, with it no doubt set to deliver many fun twists and turns that’ll keep audiences glued to Benoit Blanc’s latest case. On top of the plot developments, though, the film is also set to feature a few surprise cameos that will delight whodunnit aficionados, as a bonafide legend of the genre turns up for an unexpected part in proceedings.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Trailer Debuts Stunning Underwater Footage, Introduces New Creatures Of Pandora
As we get closer to closing out 2022’s box office year, there’s still a handful of hotly anticipated blockbusters on the way to the movies. Perhaps the next candidate for such an honor is Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will undoubtedly help Disney set up another upcoming movie looking to strike it big: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. A new trailer has arrived to do just that, and debuted stunning underwater footage while introducing new creatures of Pandora.
otakuusamagazine.com
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Anime Reveals New Trailer
It’s almost time to get ready for a real Christmas Showdown, because that’s the next arc of the Tokyo Revengers manga that’s about to come to the screen in the anime adaptation. The full promo and second key visual were revealed for the new arc during the TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Halloween Special 2022!! event, including a look at a couple new cast members.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
hypebeast.com
Japanese Actor/Model/Artist YOSHI Has Died
Japan’s YOSHI (Yoshizumi Sasaki) has just died at the age of 19. Rising to fame in his early teens, the actor/model/artist garnered worldwide attention from the fashion community via social media and was known for his sense of styling at such a young age — often putting together bold fits using secondhand clothing from designer Japanese labels.
wegotthiscovered.com
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does ‘One Piece Film: Red’ have a post-credits scene?
The following article contains spoiler information for One Piece Film: Red. It is 2022, and the long-running anime that originally premiered in 1999 has released a new theatrical film. That’s right—the newest entry in the One Piece franchise is finally here with the release of One Piece Film: Red. The movie was announced as a part of the celebration for the 1000th episode of the anime, and it will be released on Nov. 4.
Time Out Global
New ‘Avatar 2’ trailer showcases huge underwater battles
The new trailer for the long-in-the-making Avatar sequel has landed, and it looks like James Cameron might just have pulled off the impossible once more. Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in cinemas on December 16, 13 years after the original broke box office records around the globe. The story wasn’t massively groundbreaking, but the visual effects certainly were.
Japan’s Studio Ghibli Theme Park Is Finally Open
From “My Neighbor Totoro” to “Spirited Away,” beloved Japanese animation giant Studio Ghibli has created no shortage of fantastical places for fans to dream of visiting, and they finally can. On November 1, Ghibli Park opened in Aichi, Japan, giving visitors a chance to step into the worlds of their favorite Ghibli films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ report offers why Liam Hemsworth was announced as the new Geralt of Rivia so quickly
It’s been a week since Liam Hemsworth was shockingly announced to be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia beginning with the fourth season of Netflix smash hit The Witcher, but it would be an understatement to say that the fans aren’t ready to move on. Almost as...
Comments / 1