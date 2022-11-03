Read full article on original website
‘Cheater, shameless’ Virat Kohli faces social media backlash
Premier India batter Virat Kohli is facing flak on social media after Bangladesh cricketer Nurul Hasan accused him of “cheating” in his team’s five-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide on Wednesday. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter alleged that Virat Kohli was involved in an act of “fake fielding” during the Bangladesh run chase after India put a mammoth total of 184/6 on the board, thanks to the latter’s unbeaten knock of 64 off 44 deliveries.
‘Lier’ Shahid Afridi drops bombshell in Virat Kohli ‘cheating’ row
Controversial former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has sensationally accused cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), of conspiring to arrange India’s entry into the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Shahid Afridi’s wild conspiracy charge came after India batting icon Virat Kohli was accused of “fake fielding” by the Bangladesh team after their 5-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide on Wednesday.
India legend slammed for controversial Suryakumar Yadav remarks
Hero of India’s 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, Gautam Gambhir is facing flak for his comments about the national team’s batters following the Rohit Sharma-led side’s victory over Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup game in Melbourne on Sunday. After India made it through to the semifinals of the competition with the help of […] The post India legend slammed for controversial Suryakumar Yadav remarks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record
Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an Indian in the history of T20 World Cups after Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifty in 23 balls. In the process, Suryakumar Yadav also became the second batsman ever to score 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game in a calendar year.
Rishabh Pant’s Melbourne flop show sets off Twitter meme frenzy
Team India fans went into a meme frenzy after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to fire against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their last Group 2 game in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Rishabh Pant finally made his first appearance in India’s final XI in Melbourne after captain Rohit Sharma chose to drop veteran Dinesh Karthik following a string of poor scores in the tournament.
India opener brutally trolled on girlfriend’s birthday
Team India opener KL Rahul was severely criticized on social media on Saturday after he posted a birthday message for his girlfriend Athiya Shetty. In his wish for Athiya Shetty which he shared on Twitter, KL Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday, everything gets better from you.” However, fans were quick to point out that while he […] The post India opener brutally trolled on girlfriend’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
