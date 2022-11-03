Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an Indian in the history of T20 World Cups after Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifty in 23 balls. In the process, Suryakumar Yadav also became the second batsman ever to score 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game in a calendar year.

3 HOURS AGO