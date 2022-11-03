Latest Sci-Fi News: There’s still hope for a ‘Star Wars’ icon’s return as a long-awaited video game adaptation gets a release date at last

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chaos reigns as a jaw-droppingly unhinged action sequel raises the bar for insanity on streaming
One of the greatest travesties of modern action cinema is that the demented adventures of Jason Statham’s Chev Chelios drew to a close in 2009’s Crank: High Voltage, despite occasional sequel chatter cropping up in the 13 years since the wondrously unhinged second installment emerged to flip the bird at convention.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
wegotthiscovered.com
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Rachel Zegler calls it a wrap on ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel
Rachel Zegler is celebrating the official wrap for a prequel film to a beloved action franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. “[I] have loved every second. and that’s a wrap. ❤️” Zegler said on Twitter while sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of herself snapping the clapperboard.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing
We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10
On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone starring in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ and expected release date
Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off to Marvel’s beloved 2021 series WandaVision will soon start production. As such, more details about the show are finally being revealed including a few new cast members. Coven of Chaos will follow Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, who was introduced in WandaVision as...
wegotthiscovered.com
The fans are listening: ‘Andor’ still stunning audiences with a fraction of the franchise’s VFX
We’re officially three-quarters of the way through the first season of Andor, the Rogue One prequel series masterminded by Tony Gilroy, and what is perhaps the most beloved piece of Star Wars content to come out of the franchise’s Disney era. Unlike its fellow Star Wars properties, which...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: New ‘The Mandalorian’ short may arrive next week and ‘Andor’ prop designers talk creating analog tech
Most Star Wars fans are busily processing the incredible ninth episode of Andor. ‘Nobody’s Listening!’ shows a galaxy far, far away at its darkest, including a horrifying torture sequence and the dark secret at the heart of the Imperial prison on Narkina 5. With just three episodes...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still hung up on ‘Andor’ deliberately omitting a major part of the franchise
After a slow start, word of mouth seems to have finally gotten through to audiences that Andor is a must-watch show. It’s broken through on social media, with Andy Serkis appearing in the latest episodes apparently enough to convince people to tune in. As great as it is, though, there’s been an undercurrent of annoyance that the show has skimped on Star Wars aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Denise Gough and how does she connect ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Witcher?’
The following article contains spoiler information for the latest episode of Andor. While it seems to not be performing well in terms of viewership, Andor has been doing spectacularly well with audiences. Every episode provides the best drama to come to the Star Wars universe in years, with explosive endings and tension to make any fan feel a disturbance in the force. One of the actresses who has been making us feel conflicted nearly every episode is Denise Gough who plays Dedra Meero, one of the lieutenants in the Imperial Security Bureau.
wegotthiscovered.com
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Multitasking Elon Musk ruins Twitter and ‘Star Trek’ as Netflix finally makes a movie too awful to release
Darn you, Elon Musk! First, you ruin Twitter and then you singlehandedly detonate the credibility of the entire Star Trek franchise. We’ll get to that in a minute, but elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere today, it turns out that Netflix — the platform that has served up some truly risible original movies over the years — has finally found something too bad to release. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans revisit the saga’s most epic moment with new eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
These were the most watched horror movies in October, according to Letterboxd users
Horror enthusiasts leaned heavily into nostalgia throughout October to get their scares in, with high-profile franchises the most rewatched during Halloween month. Instead of giving indie horror flicks another geeze, fans went for the likes of Scream, Halloween, and the Hellraiser moves to get them into the spooky mood. Topping the list of most rewatched horror films in October was John Carpenter’s original Halloween, with sequels Halloween (2018), Halloween Ends, and Halloween Kills all in the top ten.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director
Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
Comments / 0