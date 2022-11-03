Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2

Read full article on original website
The 10 best open world games on PS5 and PS4
There’s absolutely no denying that open world games are some of the most adventurous, immersive, and three-dimensional experiences to ever grace the digital world. The definition of open world is an environment that players can roam freely, often completing quests, finding collectibles, or partaking in special events such as mini games. As opposed to a world with a more linear structure, this type of gameplay gives the player more options to progress the story and extends the hours of playtime well beyond a typical 6-8 hour run.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: New ‘The Mandalorian’ short may arrive next week and ‘Andor’ prop designers talk creating analog tech
Most Star Wars fans are busily processing the incredible ninth episode of Andor. ‘Nobody’s Listening!’ shows a galaxy far, far away at its darkest, including a horrifying torture sequence and the dark secret at the heart of the Imperial prison on Narkina 5. With just three episodes...
A pointless fantasy prequel that only existed to pad out a flagging franchise tells its streaming origin story
Every franchise has a panic button marked “prequel” for when fresh ideas are hard to come by, and it arrived only three films in for the Underworld saga when Rise of the Lycans landed in January 2009. To be fair, the third installment does rank as the second...
First ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews suggest that ‘Elden Ring’ might be in trouble
The soft reboot of the God of War franchise from 2018 was always going to be a tough act to follow, but it looks like developers Sony Santa Monica Studios have managed to capture lightning in a bottle once more with God of War Ragnarok. The review embargo for the...
A panned sci-fi bizarrely likened to ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ exceeds its wildest streaming ambitions
While some may take offense to calling Avengers: Endgame one of the best time travel movies ever made, nobody’s got a leg to stand on if they don’t agree that Blade Runner is a top-tier sci-fi classic that’s rarely if ever been bettered. However, likening the pair to the exceedingly ambitious 2067 certainly feels as though it’s a step too far.
A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10
On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
Rian Johnson reveals how ‘Glass Onion’ landed a cameo from a legendary whodunnit icon
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the opening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out, promises to be a worthy sequel to the aforementioned mystery movie, with it no doubt set to deliver many fun twists and turns that’ll keep audiences glued to Benoit Blanc’s latest case. On top of the plot developments, though, the film is also set to feature a few surprise cameos that will delight whodunnit aficionados, as a bonafide legend of the genre turns up for an unexpected part in proceedings.
The fans are listening: ‘Andor’ still stunning audiences with a fraction of the franchise’s VFX
We’re officially three-quarters of the way through the first season of Andor, the Rogue One prequel series masterminded by Tony Gilroy, and what is perhaps the most beloved piece of Star Wars content to come out of the franchise’s Disney era. Unlike its fellow Star Wars properties, which...
Who is Denise Gough and how does she connect ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Witcher?’
The following article contains spoiler information for the latest episode of Andor. While it seems to not be performing well in terms of viewership, Andor has been doing spectacularly well with audiences. Every episode provides the best drama to come to the Star Wars universe in years, with explosive endings and tension to make any fan feel a disturbance in the force. One of the actresses who has been making us feel conflicted nearly every episode is Denise Gough who plays Dedra Meero, one of the lieutenants in the Imperial Security Bureau.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
Everyone starring in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ and expected release date
Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off to Marvel’s beloved 2021 series WandaVision will soon start production. As such, more details about the show are finally being revealed including a few new cast members. Coven of Chaos will follow Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, who was introduced in WandaVision as...
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
What has Henry Cavill said about the seven-season plan for ‘The Witcher’?
In a world where actors and actresses are cast as superheroes in roles they previously knew nothing about, Henry Cavill being cast as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher was a breath of fresh air. Cavill, who has never been shy about his love for video games, was...
Review: ‘The Mosquito Coast’ season 2 fails to fulfill the potential of its predecessor
Sometimes the desire to forego civilized society, drop off social media, and shirk responsibilities occur to everyone. Just disappear from view, wipe the slate clean and explore new opportunities without repercussions. At the heart of The Mosquito Coast, a novel written by Paul Theroux in 1981, those ideas and more besides were explored.
Where can I stream ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘The Continental?’
One of the most popular action film franchises has to be John Wick. Fans of the series were quick to latch on after seeing how strong the bond was between John and his dog. Back in 2014, the series began after someone killed Wick’s dog, thus launching John Wick into action to figure out who did it. Due to the success of the first film, a sequel was released in 2017, followed by a third in 2019. There are also plans for a fourth installment of the film series that is set to be released in 2023.
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director
Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming 'for all forms of content' on Twitter — it may beat YouTube's
The billionaire, who took over Twitter earlier this week, also announced forthcoming content formats like "long-form text to tweets" and longer video.
Neopets’ NFT project is hungrier for attention than the Neopets you haven’t fed for 20 years
Neopets was a fixture of a bygone era of the internet in which browser-based games were all the rage. Many of its peers from that period of time like Miniclip and Club Penguin have gone the way of the saber-toothed cat and the dodo, and no longer exist on the digital coil, while others like Runescape and Habbo Hotel have managed to persevere.
