Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2

One of the most popular action film franchises has to be John Wick. Fans of the series were quick to latch on after seeing how strong the bond was between John and his dog. Back in 2014, the series began after someone killed Wick’s dog, thus launching John Wick into action to figure out who did it. Due to the success of the first film, a sequel was released in 2017, followed by a third in 2019. There are also plans for a fourth installment of the film series that is set to be released in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO