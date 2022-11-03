Training will give tips on finding behavioral health services [Henderson (N.C.) Daily Dispatch]

Read full article on original website
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
WRAL
Durham leaders get tour of housing developments
Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
'We want to be neighbors': Durham leaders tour DHA redeveloped housing developments
DURHAM, N.C. — Community leaders got a unique look Thursday at Durham Housing Authority developments. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Many of the planned developments will have both market-rate...
Court clerk thrown out of office following WRAL Investigation is back on the ballot
A local clerk of court race rarely makes headlines in the lead-up to election day. That’s not the case in Franklin County where one candidate is on the ballot despite being thrown out of office following a WRAL Investigation. Patricia Chastain was removed from office two years ago following...
'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving
RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride. Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
School bus driver shortages cause two counties to cancel routes
DURHAM, N.C. — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have two bus routes on Friday morning that will not operate due to driver shortages. Bus 56, serving Rashkis, Culbreth, and Carrboro High. Bus 120, serving Glenwood and East Chapel Hill High School. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools leaders said they have exhausted...
warrenrecord.com
Welcoming new teachers to Warren County
Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
WRAL
NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides
Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
cbs17
Vehicle collision in Durham leads to traffic diversion; delays expected for hours
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that has led them to reroute traffic. According to a tweet sent out at 3:39 p.m. on Friday by the department, the “serious” collision is in the area of North Roxboro Street and Monk Road. All...
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
WRAL
Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
cbs17
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
Driver charged after 18-wheeler overturns, spills explosives on US-64 in Rocky Mount, police say
US-64 is closed in both directions after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
