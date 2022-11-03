Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
KATU.com
PORTLAND METRO RV DEALERS TICKET GIVEAWAY
Contest: KATU / Portland Metro RV Dealers Ticket Giveaway. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
KATU.com
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
KATU.com
Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez weigh in on key issues facing Portland ahead of election
PORTLAND, Ore. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the biggest issues facing the city of Portland are homelessness and crime, and you can't separate the two. Her challenger, Rene Gonzalez, tells KATU crime is his top concern, with homelessness a close second. With the houseless community top of mind,...
KATU.com
Corbett Fire recognized for innovative program to keep people safe on the Sandy River
CORBETT, Ore. — The Corbett Fire Department has been recognized for its innovative life jacket program by the Special Districts Association. Corbett Fire made 100 life jackets available at Dabney and Lewis and Clark State Parks along the Sandy River. PAST COVERAGE | Corbett Fire asking for donations to...
KATU.com
KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
KATU.com
With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
KATU.com
Portland Fire and Gresham Fire put out two overnight fires, rescue dog from burning home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Gresham Fire crews responded to two back-to-back fires that happened overnight. According to the Portland Fire Department, the first fire occurred around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday night in the Rockwood Neighborhood, in the 16000 Block of Northeast Taylor in Gresham. Crews noticed smoke coming from...
KATU.com
Adult man found dead Friday night in Lloyd District; police call death suspicious
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Lloyd District Friday night. Police say just about 11:25 p.m., officers from North Precinct were sent to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center on a welfare check. When officers arrived they found an adult male dead. Because...
KATU.com
"The Mark & Brian Show"
Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
KATU.com
Fatal crash on Highway 26 being blamed on weather and road condtions, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Weather and road conditions are believed to be major factors in a deadly crash that happened Friday, October 4, along Highway 26. Oregon State Police say at 3:40 p.m., they responded to a crash just to the west of the Tillamook exit, near Banks. A preliminary...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Businesses hang on for dear life amid crime, camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — How many businesses will stay in Portland?. That’s what people are asking, with so many issues impacting the city. We visited businesses near Northeast Halsey Street and 63rd Avenue this week that are just trying to hang on for dear life as they wait for help from the city.
KATU.com
Portland City Council approves Mayor Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council on Thursday night approved Mayor Ted Wheeler's highly debated homeless plan that includes a ban on unsanctioned camping. All proposed resolutions in the plan passed, although the Council made several amendments to the original resolutions. Members of the public were invited to testify...
KATU.com
Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
KATU.com
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
KATU.com
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — First responders closed Highway 47 late Thursday morning after a serious injury crash north of Forest Grove. Forest Grove Fire reported the crash at about 11:45 a.m. along the highway north of the Northwest Kemper Road intersection. There was no initial word on how many...
KATU.com
Penn Jillette!
Penn Jillette is a cultural phenomenon. He’s half of a world-famous magic duo, with the longest-running headlining show in Las Vegas, he co-hosts a popular TV series, has an award-winning podcast, and he’s written several best-selling books, including his latest novel, “Random”, which is what brought him to Portland. The one and only Penn Jillete joined us live in the AM Northwest studio!
KATU.com
Supporters and opponents speak on Measure 114
Portland, ORE — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings were reported in...
KATU.com
Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
Comments / 0