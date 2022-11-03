ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

PORTLAND METRO RV DEALERS TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest: KATU / Portland Metro RV Dealers Ticket Giveaway. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions

PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland City Council approves Mayor Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned camping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council on Thursday night approved Mayor Ted Wheeler's highly debated homeless plan that includes a ban on unsanctioned camping. All proposed resolutions in the plan passed, although the Council made several amendments to the original resolutions. Members of the public were invited to testify...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park

Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — First responders closed Highway 47 late Thursday morning after a serious injury crash north of Forest Grove. Forest Grove Fire reported the crash at about 11:45 a.m. along the highway north of the Northwest Kemper Road intersection. There was no initial word on how many...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Penn Jillette!

Penn Jillette is a cultural phenomenon. He’s half of a world-famous magic duo, with the longest-running headlining show in Las Vegas, he co-hosts a popular TV series, has an award-winning podcast, and he’s written several best-selling books, including his latest novel, “Random”, which is what brought him to Portland. The one and only Penn Jillete joined us live in the AM Northwest studio!
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Supporters and opponents speak on Measure 114

Portland, ORE — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings were reported in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
SALEM, OR

