Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

State Grants Promised To Hawaii Nonprofits Likely To Be In Limbo For Weeks

Hawaii nonprofits that still haven’t received nearly $50 million in grant funds from the state may need to wait until December or early next year for that money. Short of the Legislature calling a special session in the next month – unlikely given that elections are on Tuesday – the only help for the more than 180 nonprofits awaiting grant funding could come from either the current governor’s administration or the next.
Honolulu Civil Beat

George Cooper On The Writing Of 'Land And Power In Hawaii'

Editor’s note: Few works have had a more lasting impact in the islands than “Land and Power in Hawaii: The Democratic Years.” First published in 1985, it describes “a pervasive way of conducting private and public affairs,” as the University of Hawaii Press explains on its website promoting the book. “State and local office holders throughout Hawaii took their personal financial interests into account” in their actions as public officials.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Standards Commission Moves To Tighten Ethics Rules For Lawmakers And Lobbyists

Some big changes could be on the way for Hawaii lawmakers and lobbyists. A commission to improve government standards wants the Legislature to post records of legislative allowances online, require lawmakers to disclose any business relationship with lobbyists and other organizations trying to influence government and make it harder for legislators to vote on bills when they may pose a conflict of interest.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Struggles Of Micronesian Students Point To 'Significant Issues' In Hawaii School System

Nova Ifenuk was already struggling to pass her freshman classes at Farrington High School when the state transitioned to remote learning in March 2020. Sharing one hotspot with her three siblings made it difficult for Ifenuk to learn online. Her computer would often freeze or disconnect, and she had a sense that it didn’t matter if she showed up at all. The 15-year-old Chuukese student started skipping school multiple days a week and eventually flunked most of her classes.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Eric Stinton: Hawaii's Public Schools Are More Innovative Than You Think

It’s hard to say whether the origin story of Josh Reppun is counterintuitive or obvious. It might seem strange that one of Hawaii’s boldest voices for education reform didn’t get his bachelor’s degree until he was in his mid-30s, or that he started his professional career as a chef. On the other hand, his journey reflects an interaction with the education system that informs how he thinks about it today — what it is, and what it could be.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Vicky Cayetano: What I Learned In My Run For Governor

Editor’s note: Today we welcome Vicky Cayetano to our lineup of regular columnists. We are delighted that Vicky is interested in continuing to contribute to the community discussion about important issues facing the state. As a longtime successful business owner, former First Lady and now a former political candidate, we think she brings readers a rich perspective on a broad range of topics. Vicky is also a strong supporter of women and the concerns surrounding women in the workplace and politics. So expect to see a number of interesting topics and people being raised up in this column. For this introductory piece, we asked her to reflect a bit on her recent experiences on the campaign trail.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Chad Blair: Rep. Mark Takai's Papers Show The History Of A Remarkable Public Servant

The typed two-page letter is dated July 11, 1983, and it is addressed to President Ronald Reagan, The White House, Washington, D.C. “I am a child of a Japanese family whose family line goes back to the mid-1800’s, when my great grand-father came here from Japan to work in the sugar cane fields,” it begins. “It causes me great pity to know that long ago my family worked for the ‘haoles’ (white men), who in turn took this land forcefully and unkindly from the native Hawaiians.”
Honolulu Civil Beat

VIDEO: The Hawaii Republican And Democratic Party Chairs Talk 2022 Election

Check out more Hawaii Votes videos from earlier in the campaign here. “Hawaii Votes” is supported by the League of Women Voters of Honolulu Education Fund. Civil Beat is a small nonprofit newsroom, and we’re committed to a paywall-free website and subscription-free content because we believe in journalism as a public service. That’s why donations from readers like you are essential to our continued existence.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Ban On In-Session Campaign Donations Gets Thumbs Up From Hawaii Standards Commission

The Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct is recommending that lawmakers stop accepting campaign cash while doing their work during the legislative session. A bill to do that along with nine other measures focused on reforming campaign finance laws will head to lawmakers for consideration during the 2023 session, set to start in January. The commission previously recommended banning any donations during the legislative session, but state lawmakers only banned fundraising events instead.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

