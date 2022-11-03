Read full article on original website
Hawaii’s New Governor Will Have To Make Some Hard Decisions On Crime And Punishment
Max Otani, the outgoing director of the state Department of Public Safety, has a wish list and a warning for the next governor of Hawaii. The warning is that conditions have deteriorated inside Hawaii’s jails to the point that the threat of lawsuits and federal oversight of the facilities now “looms over the state,” according to Otani.
Voting Is Solidly Underway In Hawaii As General Election Approaches
With a week to go before general election voting comes to an end in Hawaii, state and county elections officials report about 195,000 ballots have been returned. That’s out of more than 731,000 ballots distributed so far, a return rate of about 27%. And on Tuesday, the State Capitol...
State Grants Promised To Hawaii Nonprofits Likely To Be In Limbo For Weeks
Hawaii nonprofits that still haven’t received nearly $50 million in grant funds from the state may need to wait until December or early next year for that money. Short of the Legislature calling a special session in the next month – unlikely given that elections are on Tuesday – the only help for the more than 180 nonprofits awaiting grant funding could come from either the current governor’s administration or the next.
George Cooper On The Writing Of ‘Land And Power In Hawaii’
Editor’s note: Few works have had a more lasting impact in the islands than “Land and Power in Hawaii: The Democratic Years.” First published in 1985, it describes “a pervasive way of conducting private and public affairs,” as the University of Hawaii Press explains on its website promoting the book. “State and local office holders throughout Hawaii took their personal financial interests into account” in their actions as public officials.
Hawaii Standards Commission Moves To Tighten Ethics Rules For Lawmakers And Lobbyists
Some big changes could be on the way for Hawaii lawmakers and lobbyists. A commission to improve government standards wants the Legislature to post records of legislative allowances online, require lawmakers to disclose any business relationship with lobbyists and other organizations trying to influence government and make it harder for legislators to vote on bills when they may pose a conflict of interest.
State, Feds At Odds Over Extension Of Hawaiian Homeland Leases
A dispute between the federal government and Hawaii over land leases could stretch well into next year and beyond, likely requiring intervention from state lawmakers and eventually congressional approval. The disagreement between the federal Department of the Interior and the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands arises out of a...
Why Parents Want ‘More Of A Voice’ In Hawaii’s Education System
Hawaii’s public school system has a communication problem. At recent community meetings across the state, parents and teachers have said they often don’t know who to go to with complaints. And, when they try, they run up against a steep chain of command and responses are few and far between.
Hawaii Corrections By The Numbers: Incarceration Declined In 2020, And So Did Crime Rates
If Hawaii abruptly reduced the number of people locked up in its prisons and jails, would the local crime rates then spike as more criminals ran free? That debate has been going on for years, and was mostly theoretical — until the pandemic hit. Data made public recently by...
Hawaii's Smart Electric Meters Are Stuck In The Past
It honestly surprised me when my dad had a smart electric meter installed on his house in Nuuanu, as he’s never considered himself to be an early tech adopter. But as of 2021, only 31% of Hawaii Electric’s residential electric meters on Oahu are using smart meter technology.
Struggles Of Micronesian Students Point To ‘Significant Issues’ In Hawaii School System
Nova Ifenuk was already struggling to pass her freshman classes at Farrington High School when the state transitioned to remote learning in March 2020. Sharing one hotspot with her three siblings made it difficult for Ifenuk to learn online. Her computer would often freeze or disconnect, and she had a sense that it didn’t matter if she showed up at all. The 15-year-old Chuukese student started skipping school multiple days a week and eventually flunked most of her classes.
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
Eric Stinton: Hawaii's Public Schools Are More Innovative Than You Think
It’s hard to say whether the origin story of Josh Reppun is counterintuitive or obvious. It might seem strange that one of Hawaii’s boldest voices for education reform didn’t get his bachelor’s degree until he was in his mid-30s, or that he started his professional career as a chef. On the other hand, his journey reflects an interaction with the education system that informs how he thinks about it today — what it is, and what it could be.
Neal Milner: Hawaii's Republicans Are Just Not Crazy Enough To Win
Hawaii’s midterm election is already over and done for. Democrats will overwhelmingly win all major offices, including the governorship. Republicans will hardly make a dent in the Legislature. Plus, the election has been as quiet as our rail stations in rush hour. So, let’s talk about Oregon instead. Now...
Vicky Cayetano: What I Learned In My Run For Governor
Editor’s note: Today we welcome Vicky Cayetano to our lineup of regular columnists. We are delighted that Vicky is interested in continuing to contribute to the community discussion about important issues facing the state. As a longtime successful business owner, former First Lady and now a former political candidate, we think she brings readers a rich perspective on a broad range of topics. Vicky is also a strong supporter of women and the concerns surrounding women in the workplace and politics. So expect to see a number of interesting topics and people being raised up in this column. For this introductory piece, we asked her to reflect a bit on her recent experiences on the campaign trail.
‘A Trusted Voice’: Honolulu Radio Station KNDI Entertains And Informs Non-English Speakers
Broadcasting out of a small, white bungalow in Honolulu, KNDI 1270 AM Radio has provided news, entertainment, faith-based programming and critical information for Hawaii’s growing immigrant population for over 60 years. Now in the digital age, an old guard of dedicated Filipino hosts hopes the next generation will keep...
Chad Blair: Rep. Mark Takai's Papers Show The History Of A Remarkable Public Servant
The typed two-page letter is dated July 11, 1983, and it is addressed to President Ronald Reagan, The White House, Washington, D.C. “I am a child of a Japanese family whose family line goes back to the mid-1800’s, when my great grand-father came here from Japan to work in the sugar cane fields,” it begins. “It causes me great pity to know that long ago my family worked for the ‘haoles’ (white men), who in turn took this land forcefully and unkindly from the native Hawaiians.”
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
VIDEO: The Hawaii Republican And Democratic Party Chairs Talk 2022 Election
Check out more Hawaii Votes videos from earlier in the campaign here. “Hawaii Votes” is supported by the League of Women Voters of Honolulu Education Fund. Civil Beat is a small nonprofit newsroom, and we’re committed to a paywall-free website and subscription-free content because we believe in journalism as a public service. That’s why donations from readers like you are essential to our continued existence.
Ban On In-Session Campaign Donations Gets Thumbs Up From Hawaii Standards Commission
The Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct is recommending that lawmakers stop accepting campaign cash while doing their work during the legislative session. A bill to do that along with nine other measures focused on reforming campaign finance laws will head to lawmakers for consideration during the 2023 session, set to start in January. The commission previously recommended banning any donations during the legislative session, but state lawmakers only banned fundraising events instead.
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
