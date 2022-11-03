Editor’s note: Today we welcome Vicky Cayetano to our lineup of regular columnists. We are delighted that Vicky is interested in continuing to contribute to the community discussion about important issues facing the state. As a longtime successful business owner, former First Lady and now a former political candidate, we think she brings readers a rich perspective on a broad range of topics. Vicky is also a strong supporter of women and the concerns surrounding women in the workplace and politics. So expect to see a number of interesting topics and people being raised up in this column. For this introductory piece, we asked her to reflect a bit on her recent experiences on the campaign trail.

HAWAII STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO