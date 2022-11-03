ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Amy Witchek
3d ago

You know why democrats are worried? They are worried because they know many people will likely take the private school option. I know I will. The PSS has failed our children re their education and indoctrination to fill their minds with social sickness that will never give the kids personal strength of thought. They're major concern is more money and less work. The vast majority have little concern about how children will function in society...they only work to create weak minds that will go out and 'protest' for their communist agenda.We want strong, healthy intellectuals who can accomplish amazing futures...democrats certainly do not.

Vote Like Your Life Depends On It
3d ago

This is excellent research on this subject! I wish we could make your article an ad on TV. You reveal information that most voters don't know. Thank you!

EraOfMadness
3d ago

Right, so we’re just supposed to put all of our faith in the public school system that silences parents, indoctrinates children, and exposes them to lgbt movements? No way is my child attending public school, I hope the system comes crashing down, it’s too far gone.

