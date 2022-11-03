Ragtown Gospel Theater to stage 'Bethlehem: A Christmas Musical'

Ragtown Gospel Theater near Post brings the story of the holiday season to life with their production of "Bethlehem: A Christmas Musical" at 3 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 17, except Nov. 26.

This beautiful Christmas musical begins with the creation of man, and culminates in the birth of Jesus.

The story depicts the events leading to the birth of the Savior presented from God’s perspective. It reveals the depths of His devotion to mankind, even before He breathed life into Adam. Fully aware of all that was to occur, including the requirement for Jesus to sacrifice His life, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit still chose to create man.

"Bethlehem" is among the most thought-provoking of all the plays that have graced the Ragtown stage. It presents a profound truth: Jesus willingly stepped away from His glory in Heaven and into the womb of Mary, to be born as a humble and helpless infant, solely for the purpose of offering each of us the opportunity for salvation through His death and resurrection.

It is more than a story of the birth of Christ. It is a testimony of incomprehensible love…for us.

Featuring seven original songs and a cast led by director Glenn Polk, in the role of God the Father, "Bethlehem" will be staged every Saturday at 3 p.m., except Thanksgiving weekend, this Christmas season.

Chip Polk and Jeff Bailey will be performing a special Christmas concert prior to each performance.

Tickets for this production are $22 for adults and $10 for children. Veterans and current military personnel are admitted for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ragtown.com or call the theater at 1-877-RAGTOWN.