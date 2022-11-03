Read full article on original website
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Sporting News
Jeremy Peña makes World Series rookie history: How Astros shortstop has set himself apart against Phillies
There was, perhaps, some concern about a drop-off in production at the position when longtime shortstop Carlos Correa left the Astros for the Twins as a free agent last offseason. Jeremy Peña has made that departure feel much less significant. If not for a huge season for rookies in...
Sporting News
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Fall Classic?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
Sporting News
Astros World Series parade 2022 time, route and how to watch Houston's celebration
Dusty Baker finally gets his parade. After a 2021 World Series loss to the Braves, the Astros are back on top of the baseball world, winning the 2022 World Series in six games over the Phillies. This victory marks an end to Baker's quest to secure a ring as a...
Sporting News
Astros vs. Phillies live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of 2022 World Series
After experiencing the highest of highs in a beatdown of the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies came crashing down in Game 4 by becoming the second team in World Series history to be no-hit. It was a combined effort by the Astros, with Cristian Javier...
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
Sporting News
Who is Korey Lee? Astros rookie replaces injured Yuli Gurriel on World Series roster
Yuli Gurriel's World Series run has come to an end. The Astros first baseman was injured during Game 5 vs. the Phillies and replaced during the game by midseason trade acquisition Trey Mancini. After the game, manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel had injured his knee during a rundown play in the seventh inning.
Sporting News
Who won World Series MVP in 2022? How Jeremy Peña led Astros to a championship
Carlos Correa felt like the difference-maker for the Astros. When the 2012 first overall pick arrived in the majors in 2015, the team's fortunes seemed to change overnight. He soon was leading a standout group of up-and-coming stars to join Jose Altuve and the downtrodden Astros. In 2022, Correa was...
3 players for Kansas City Royals to target this offseason
Another year, another sub .500 finish for the Kansas City Royals. This time, changes are coming. Dayton Moore was let go before the end of the season. Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were finally axed. Pedro Grifol departed to take over as the White Sox new manager. And Matt Quatraro was brought in to help modernize an organization that seemed stuck in the 1980s.
Sporting News
Why Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme Hoskins, is picking up the tab for Phillies fans' beer at World Series
There's nothing quite like a beer at the ballpark. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, is making sure some fans at Citizens Bank Park are covered. Jayme Hoskins has been picking up the tab for Phillies fans throughout this postseason, paying for 50 beers several different nights, starting in the NLCS and running through the World Series.
Sporting News
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
Sporting News
How Astros' Justin Verlander used savvy, not stuff, to beat Phillies in first career World Series win
Justin Verlander would never admit it, but the Astros' — and his — win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series undoubtedly tasted just a little sweeter for the 39-year-old ace. Verlander's season has been remarkable in a vacuum. He's going to win the AL...
Sporting News
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Sporting News
Dusty Baker's reaction to final out of Astros' championship was the wholesome response of a baseball lifer
Dusty Baker waited nearly three decades to win the World Series as a manager, but when the moment finally came he didn't even watch. It wasn't because he was nervous. It wasn't because he was superstitious. It certainly wasn't because he was unaware. No, the reason he didn't watch the...
Houston Chronicle
How University of Houston basketball became the city's hometown team
Bearing the mantra "For the City", the University of Houston men's basketball program takes pride in having a deep connection to the city it calls home. The Cougars have gradually strengthened their bond with Houston residents and sports fans throughout head coach Kelvin Sampson's tenure, which began in April 2014. Prior to the 2015-16 season, UH had won more than 20 games just three times since 1993. The Cougars—who have finished in the top 25 for a program-best five consecutive years—have surpassed this mark in each of the past seven seasons, and enter their 2022-23 campaign at No. 3 in the AP poll, matching their second-highest preseason ranking ever.
Sporting News
Storybook Phillies turn into a pumpkin at the worst time as World Series goes sideways
After their dominant win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series, the Phillies' storybook season seemed to be on its final couple of pages, the magical, yet inevitable, conclusion to an improbable run in an improbable season. But then, a twist: They...
Sporting News
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration
Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
Sporting News
Ranking the top 89 MLB free agents for 2023, from Aaron Judge to Tyler Naquin
Well, the World Series is done, and the offseason has officially arrived. So, let’s jump into free-agent rankings. The top of the class is extremely talented, as always, and if your favorite team needs a shortstop, there are several really good options. We’ll take a look not just at the top guys, but rank available free-agents all the way down to the 89th-best player on the market.
Sporting News
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
