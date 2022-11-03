ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 players for Kansas City Royals to target this offseason

Another year, another sub .500 finish for the Kansas City Royals. This time, changes are coming. Dayton Moore was let go before the end of the season. Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were finally axed. Pedro Grifol departed to take over as the White Sox new manager. And Matt Quatraro was brought in to help modernize an organization that seemed stuck in the 1980s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Why Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme Hoskins, is picking up the tab for Phillies fans' beer at World Series

There's nothing quite like a beer at the ballpark. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, is making sure some fans at Citizens Bank Park are covered. Jayme Hoskins has been picking up the tab for Phillies fans throughout this postseason, paying for 50 beers several different nights, starting in the NLCS and running through the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Houston Chronicle

How University of Houston basketball became the city's hometown team

Bearing the mantra "For the City", the University of Houston men's basketball program takes pride in having a deep connection to the city it calls home. The Cougars have gradually strengthened their bond with Houston residents and sports fans throughout head coach Kelvin Sampson's tenure, which began in April 2014. Prior to the 2015-16 season, UH had won more than 20 games just three times since 1993. The Cougars—who have finished in the top 25 for a program-best five consecutive years—have surpassed this mark in each of the past seven seasons, and enter their 2022-23 campaign at No. 3 in the AP poll, matching their second-highest preseason ranking ever.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Ranking the top 89 MLB free agents for 2023, from Aaron Judge to Tyler Naquin

Well, the World Series is done, and the offseason has officially arrived. So, let’s jump into free-agent rankings. The top of the class is extremely talented, as always, and if your favorite team needs a shortstop, there are several really good options. We’ll take a look not just at the top guys, but rank available free-agents all the way down to the 89th-best player on the market.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers

"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy