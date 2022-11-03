Judicial candidates talk integrity

Integrity and impartiality were the main themes discussed at a meet and greet attended by several Ohio Supreme Court candidates in downtown Defiance Tuesday afternoon.

Justice Jennifer Brunner, former Ohio Secretary of State, currently siting on the Ohio Supreme Court and running for chief justice against fellow Justice Sharon Kennedy, visited the Defiance County Democratic Party headquarters along with two other candidates (Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas) for the court.

“Justice matters for everyone in Ohio, and if we’re going to be saying that we figured we’d better walk the talk,” said Brunner. “We had two new amendments that were designed to eliminate gerrymandering in Ohio. They were passed by voters in 2015 and 2018 with 71% and 75% of the vote. That’s big ... . It’s a clear mandate that we want our government to work for us and not to be rigged for us.”

“Chief Justice O’Connor, a Republican, actually called me in March of 2021 and asked me to think about running for chief justice,” she added. “... I knew that it was important because I’ve been privileged to watch the leadership she showed, and frankly we couldn’t have had the decisions we’ve had this year (on the gerrymandered maps) if she had not risen above politics,” said Brunner.

“... The values that we want in our public servants, (honesty, fairness and hard work)” she added. “I think the key is going to be ‘look, we’re tired of what our government is doing to us, we really want a government that works for us with good public servants, so we can get back to what we do best as Ohioans and that is work hard, be there with our families and friends, and help our communities ... .”

Brunner’s remarks were followed by Judge Terri Jamison who spoke about the COMPASS program that is “for men and women that owe child support, but did not have employment,” and would have gone to jail “which still was not going to recover any money for anybody,” said Jamison.

“(We) give them opportunities to complete,” Jamison said, to get EGDs, high school diplomas etc. and “work through their situations so they could become wage earners and pay to support their own children.”

“That was really critically important because it saved you, the taxpayer (money),” she continued. “In Franklin County, it costs about $90 a day to house people in our county jail ... . In 2017 we received an award from the National Association of Counties ... because of the hundreds of thousands of dollars it had saved.”

“Our democracy is on the ballot this year,” said Jamison. “It’s really critical that we protect voting rights in the state of Ohio. We got (Issue 2) on the ballot this time that takes away voting rights from 17 and a half-year-olds that can vote in the primary.”

(According to Ohio.Gov, Ohio law allows a 17 year-old who will be 18 years of age on or before the date of the next general election to vote in the primary election solely on the candidates.) Jamison is referring to one of the arguments against Issue 2 contending that this voting right would be taken away.

“... Why are we going backward, from were we’ve come?,” asked Jamison. “Why are we trying to repeat the same old history that we’ve already gone through? The court is a co-equal branch of government, is has to remain independent of legislature, (and the executive branch) ... because equal justice under the law matters for everyone of us.”

She also noted in reference to Issue 1 — concerning bail for criminal defendants — that the “(Ohio legislature) keeps carving spots out of the Constitution that belong to other branches of government,” Jamison said, “and we can’t stress that enough. Their attempts to break down the other branches of government is what’s happening with gerrymandering.”

Judge Marilyn Zayas was the last to speak.

“I served for 19 years as an attorney ... and at the end of the day whether I was in federal or state court I saw two groups ... of judges, one was the one that was following the rule of law ...,” said Zayas. “Then there was the other group of judges, and it felt like they had an outcome they were trying to get to and they were just bending the law to get there ... .”

“So, now I’m running to take politics out of the highest court of our state,” she continued. “This race is about all Ohioans ... . You deserve a justice that understands that integrity is part of the job every single day, that decisions should be made rooted in the law and the Constitution and independent of political influences ... .”