Mansfield, OH

Scrappy Mansfield Christian falls to unbeaten Ottoville in boys soccer regional semifinals

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

TIFFIN — It was the type of game Mansfield Christian is used to being in. Basically, it was the Flames' kind of match.

Against the top opposition this season, the Mid-Buckeye Conference champions were comfortable and thrived in low-scoring, tight matches in which their fine defense carried the day. Their 10 total shutouts this season — three (1-0, 2-0 and 1-0) in the postseason — proved that much.

Well, they got that type of a match again in a Division III regional semifinal Wednesday night but this time lost that struggle 1-0 to unbeaten Ottoville (19-0-2) at First Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin.

For one of the rare times this year, Mansfield Christian (14-6-1) lost the kind of match it is accustomed to winning.

"I figured it was going to be a 1-0 game either way," said Mansfield Christian coach Stephen Armstrong. "We unfortunately had a mental breakdown. The game is not won in 80 minutes; it's won in seconds. Ball is coming up over and we're on the backside of the guy and all he has to do is touch it and it went in.

"All the credit to them for capitalizing on their opportunity. Hard-fought game. It was fun. Great to be a part of."

Hard-fought game indeed.

The match was played at a quick, rapid pace by both teams the whole way through. It was end-to-end action that featured continuous activity by players on both sides of the ball. Ottoville's ability to win the ball and start its attack making quick passes forward stood out, as it controlled most of the ball during the match.

But Mansfield Christian used its typical energetic play, booting the ball around on long balls for counter opportunities and making deep, timely clearances whenever their opponent was threatening in their defensive third. The intensity from both sides was super high.

For most of the first half, the Flames sat deep at times and compact in other situations off the ball, while Ottoville dictated most of the play. Scoreless at around 22 minutes, Ottoville put in a high, arching cross that seemed like in hung in the air for about 10 seconds that forward Preston Mansfield took off the bounce inside the penalty box and tapped it in for goal. 1-0 Big Green.

"Yeah, we're not a possession team right now," said Armstrong. "We knew they were going to possess a little bit on us. Especially on turf, we needed a truer touch. We knew it was going to be sit and counter. As soon as they scored on us, we went to a 3-5-2 pushing numbers forward. We were in a 4-5-1. Then in the second half, we ended up going to a 3-4-3 to get even more numbers forward."

In the second half, the Flames tried to seek that equalizer. Midfielder Weston Neal was a spark all night winning balls and dribbling past players at darting speed to try to create something. Midfielder Isaac McFadden battled for balls and played some passes forward that just missed the mark. Defender Tristan Johnson pushed up more and played effectively in attack during the half. Playing a mix of defender and midfielder, Davis Wushinske played some nice passes downfield and into the box.

The Flames did come close on a few set pieces — something that has been a strength this year — but to no avail. That goal never came. Give credit to Ottoville as well. The Big Green are elite defensively, too. Their 17 shutouts this season speaks to that.

"We had some opportunities," said Armstrong. "Just couldn't finish it."

Though they came up short, Mansfield Christian kept its top-notch soccer tradition going in 2022, winning the MBC title and a district title for the first time since 2017.

"We set out to win the conference and to win districts, and we did that," said Armstrong, reflecting on his team's season. "From here on out, we were playing with house money. You never know what's going to happen really. We're playing much better teams, state-ranked teams at this point in the season.

"We're young. They haven't been here before. Almost all sophomores and juniors. We have two seniors (goalkeeper Griffin Baker and defender Cale Everroad) on the team. Just a fun season. Looking forward to seeing what happens next year. I'm already ready."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Scrappy Mansfield Christian falls to unbeaten Ottoville in boys soccer regional semifinals

