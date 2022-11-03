Defiance County Courthouse, Nov. 3, 2022

Defiance County

Marriage licenses---

Christopher Friedhoff, 41, Defiance, truck driver and Casey Vogelsong, 40, Defiance, retail clerk.

Travis Weible, 39, Defiance, laborer and Carissa Lopez, 35, Defiance, laborer.

Andrew Coy, 45, Hicksville, machinist and Elisa Cupp, Hicksville, compliance manager.

Wilhem Weissheimer, 24, Adrian, Mich., student and Abigail Lenhart, 23, Adrian, Mich., cosmetology.

Matthew Blohm, 19, Toledo, warehouse and Alexis Blanchard, 19, Defiance, unemployed.

Spencer Gardner, 23, Defiance, and Hallieann Hale, 22, Defiance, LPN.

Common pleas---

On the docket---

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Lawrence Steele, 100 Lakeview Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Lawrence Steele, 100 Lakeview Drive; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.

Keith Brannon, 1120 Ayersville Ave., vs. Alyssa Brannon, 1120 Ayersville Ave. Divorce.

Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kimberly Wieland, 1008 Latty St. Money judgment.

James Ripke, address unavailable, vs. Amy Schaefer, address unavailable. Civil protection order.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Autumn Tyler, 1124 Ayersville Ave. Money judgment.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Julia Snyder, 20399 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road. Money judgment.

Journal entries---

Rebecca Kirkland, address unavailable, vs. Mario Zaragoza, address unavailable. Protection order terminated.

Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Clara Seedorf, 508 Harrison Ave. Case dismissed with prejudice.

Kayla Keber, address unavailable, vs. Matthew Keber, address unavailable. Protection order terminated.

Linda Wineland, Hicksville, vs. Jason Burkhart, 616 Downs St. Case dismissed with prejudice.

Jorge Aguilar, 604 Sierra Way, vs. Janet Worline, 1683 Mystic Cove Court. Dismissed with prejudice.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Garden City, N.Y., vs. William Goodlive, 20 Lakeview Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of William Goodlive, 20 Lakeview Drive; TOWD Point Master Funding, New York, N.Y.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.

James Westrick, 763 Village Lane, vs. Amy Howerton-Westrick, 1583 S. Jackson Ave. Divorce granted.

K&P Medical Transport, Ltd., 24862 Elliott Road, vs. Defiance SNF, LLC, Cincinnati; John Doe, members of Defiance SNF, LLC, address unavailable; John Doe II members of Bryan SNF, LLC, no address available, Bryan SNF, LLC, Cincinnati. Case dismissed without prejudice.

Letisia Velasquez, Bryan, vs. John's Towing and Repair Service, Bryan; John Weaver, Bryan; unknown driver of vehicle, Bryan. Case dismissed without prejudice.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co., Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Sharronda Willis, 1391 Ayersville, Ave.; Meghan Flint, 1722 Alpha Lane. Judgment for plaintiff.

Austin Davila, 321 W. Sherwood Drive, vs. Chris Taylor, 500 Court St.; Dennis Sullivan, Stryker. Case dismissed.

Shelby Mrtinez, 1640 Fairlawn St. vs. Charles Martinez, 904 North Lane St. Dismissed without prejudice.

Debra Mohr, 787 Deerwood Drive, vs. Leonard Mohr, Adrian, Mich. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.

Carollyn Jimenez, 1012 Latty St. vs. Oscar Jimenez, Wauseon. Marriage dissolved.

Margarita Vasquez, address unavailable, vs. Angel Rivera, 471 Pontiac Drive. Case dismissed.

Real estate transfers---

Adams Township —

Donal and Kathleen Higbea to Donal and Kathleen Higbea, co-trustees, Sec. 19, 2.988 acres.

Anna Steffle to Marc and Patricia Sawyer, Sec. 33, 5 acres (split), 5.626 (combo after split).

Defiance Ward 1 —

James Ryan to Lindsey Eubank, South Defiance Add., lot 193.

Michael Paschall, trustee, Wyatt Shawver, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, lot 67.

Defiance Ward 2 —

Gregg Nanson, trustee, to William and Patricia Sigg, May, et al, part lots 9-10.

Emilie Lenhart to Marc Warncke, WC Holgate's First Add., part lot Holgate's Reserve.

Defiance Ward 3 —

Darrell McNeely to Norma Bevins, et al, North Defiance Add., lot 29.

Defiance Township —

Susan and Mark Soukup to Nicholas and Carrie Engel, Sec. 2, 6.598 acres.

Delaware Township —

William and Brenda Cobb to Almmen Hurtig, et al, Sec. 14, 4.037 acres.

Estate of Garnet Smith to Mickey Schwarzbeck, et al, Sec. 30, 2.603 acres (split).

Sherwood Village —

Catelyn Fix to Steven and Ashley Ledbetter, Auditor's Plat, part lot 68.

Farmer Township —

VDM Investments, LLC, to Shelle Corwin, et al, Farmer Center, part lots 5-6.

Hicksville Village —

Jason and Amy Schooley to Ranch Karacson, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 127.

Jeffrey Cover, et al, to Conner Railing, et al, Shady Lawn Sub., lot 1, Auditor's Plat, part lot 173.

Conner Railing, et al, to Conner Railing, Shady Lawn Sub., lot 1, Auditor's Plat part lot 174.

Wayne and Martha Sweet to Mario Blancas and Patricia Juarez, Auditor's Plat, part lot 149.

James Handy to Eduardo Arellanes, et al, Original Plat, part lots, 195-198.

Hicksville Township —

Michael and Laura Kline to Michelle Smalley, Greenwood Allotment, Sec. 11, lot 4.

Estate of Mildred Scranton to Defiance College, Sec. 14, 77.748 acres.

Defiance College to Kevin and Kalli Countryman, Sec. 14, 77.748 acres.

Sharon Applegate to Applegate-Amaden Farms, Inc., Sec. 30, 50.563 acres.

Highland Township —

Audrey Johnson-Romaker, trustee, to Shawn Johnson, et al, Sec. 24, 2 acres.

Doug and Shawn Schwab to Flatland Real Estate, LLC, Sec. 27, 5 acres.

Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —

Steven Buchs, et al, to David and Cheri Vollmer, Sec. 1, 5.888 acres.

Noble Township Defiance City NELSD —

Susan Small to Michael Small, Valley Creek Sub. Phase I, lot 66.

Noble Township NELSD —

State of John Mack to Barbara Mack, Brunersburg lot 72.

Mahtab Ahmed and Jennifer Schwietzer to Cory and Tia Carnahan, Sec. 21, 5.109 acres.

Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —

Aaron Burgei to Destiny Leonard, Engelwood's Third Add., lot 21.

Defiance City —

Eric Zhang and Cai Yu Feng to Erin and William Nguyen, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 23.

North Richland Township —

Matthew and Stephanie Helmke to Ashton Helmke, et al, Sec. 1, 60 acres, 70.536 acres, Sec. 11, 60 acres.