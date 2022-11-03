Area police reports

State patrol---

Sunday, 1:41 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Badenhop, 38, 23697 Breckler Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the road and overturned. Badenhop was treated by Ridgeville Township EMS for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.

Sunday, 3:50 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 281 in Henry County's Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christina Smith, 40, Yoder, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Oct. 25, 8:16 p.m., at 10336 Farmer Mark Road, Linda Gonzales, 42, Hicksville, was arrested for telecommunications harassment and released.

Oct. 27, 9:13 p.m., at milepost 2 on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Laguna, 18, 16100 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:57 a.m., at CCNO, Erica Hardin, 39, Findlay, was issued two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 12:25 p.m., at CCNO, Defiance common pleas warrants were served to: Arnold Sessom, 47, Orlando, Fla., for obstruction of justice; Martin Sanchez, 29, Defiance, felonious assault; Melanie Hedger, 40, Sherwood, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, felonious assault; and Daniel Cuffle, 32, Jackson, Mich., engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Friday, 6:44 p.m., on Watson Road, west of Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Doris Moore, 70, 15900 Power Dam Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Oct. 26, 1:02 p.m., at East Second Street and Domersville Road, an unidentified eastbound vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barbara Rhamy, 52, McClure. The unidentified vehicle then fled the scene. Rhamy was taken by South Richland Fire Department to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital for possible injuries. Her vehicle had light damage.

Friday, 7:24 a.m., on Stonemore Drive, west of Willow Bay Drive, a vehicle driven by Brandon Fisher, 37, 1721 Stonemore Drive, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Matthew Frederick, 1103 Washington Ave.

Saturday, 4:59 p.m., at 441 Pontiac Drive, Michael Wood Jr., 23, 726 Jackson Ave., was arrested and taken to CCNO after a report of a disturbance.

Monday, 8:52 a.m., Justin Phillips, 27, Tiffin, was transported from Seneca County Jail to CCNO on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Monday, 9:22 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Justin Cole, 31, 1692 Durango Drive, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 8:33 p.m., on West High Street, east of Chelsea Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cory Carnahan, 31, 21446 Switzer Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 2 a.m., at 1121 Harrison Ave., Travis Jenkins Sr., 28, Stryker, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released.

Tuesday, 7:56 a.m., at Greenler Road and Riverwood Drive, a westbound vehicle driven by Rubye Hammersmith, 88, 799 Chippewa Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 12:36 p.m., on Ohio 66, north of Elliott Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Angela Walters-Brewer, 48, 1492 Terrawenda Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Victoria Perna, 17, Hicksville, which then struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dennis Coburn, 64, 21711 Timbercrest Drive. Walters-Brewer was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Perna had possible injuries, but was not treated. Both Walters-Brewer's vehicle and Perna's vehicle had heavy damage. Coburn's vehicle had moderate damage. Walters-Brewer was cited for assured clear distance ahead, and according to the police report, drugs and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Wednesday, 6:18 a.m., 272 Corwin St., Coty White, 35, 272 Corwin St., was arrested on a warrant from common pleas court and taken to the sheriff's office.

Henry sheriff---

Sunday, 6:47 p.m., on Bales Road at Briarheath Avenue, Napoleon, a southbound vehicle driven by Bruce Brown, 55, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 4:15 a.m., on County Road T at the railroad viaduct in Liberty Township, a westbound tractor-trailer driven by Sajid Malik, 46, Mississauga, Ont., sustained heavy damage when he failed to judge the height of his vehicle and struck the railroad overpass. He was cited with assured clear distance ahead and failure to obey a traffic device.

Monday, 2:57 p.m., on Township Road 12, north of County Road P in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lizabeth Quint, 63, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the road and struck a utility pole. Quint was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 7:04 p.m., on County Road M in Monroe Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amanda Smith, 42, Grelton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 7:17 p.m., on Ohio 108, north of County Road L in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Destry Belau, 26, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Oct. 26, 3:51 p.m., at North Perry and East Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Daniel Franks, 32, Hamler, struck the rear of a Napoleon Area City Schools bus driven by Robbi Robison, 56, Deshler. The school bus had light damage and Franks' vehicle had heavy damage. No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Friday, 4:22 p.m., on Industrial Drive, south of American Road, a vehicle driven by Jaden Buchhop, 25, Napoleon, struck the rear of a motorcycle driven by Andrew Perchikoff, 35, 521 Park Ave., Defiance. Perchikoff was treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Buchhop was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Monday, 2:06 p.m. at 816 Maple St., Joseph Warner, 43, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 8:37 p.m., at 309 W. Clinton St., Christian Rayoum, 25, Napoleon, was charged with misdemeanor assault and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., at 1815 Scott St., Seth Rowe, 20, Malinta and Cierra Downey, 22, Malinta, were charged with theft. Each was issued a summons.

Tuesday, 7:14 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Chad Estep, 48, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., at CCNO, warrants for unauthorized use of vehicle were issued to Matthew Baldridge, 23, Dehsler, and Ciara Parks, 24, address unavailable.

Paulding sheriff---

Oct. 19, 3:17 p.m., at 13756 Road 43 in Antwerp, Raliza Pashova, 37, address unavailable, was arrested for domestic violence.

Oct. 27, 7:44 p.m., on County Road 72, east of Township Road 79 in Blue Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by David Wenzlick, 45, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:58 p.m., at 17859 U.S. 127, Cecil, Codie Ledford, age and address unavailable, was issued a warrant for felony domestic violence.

Saturday, 3:12 a.m., at Ohio 111 and Township Road 135 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Valydia Silva, 24, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 12:10 a.m., on Ohio 49, south of County Road 230 in Carryall Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nathan McAlexander, 47, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest on all four wheels in the lawn at 17724 Ohio 49. He was cited for failure to control.

Tuesday, 6:42 a.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Shepherd, 25, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton sheriff---

Monday, 5:56 a.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, an eastbound Cris Johnson Trucking, LLC, tractor-trailer driven by Dereck Schermerhorn, 49, Archbold, attempted a left turn and struck a southbound, stopped vehicle driven by Marvin Lopez-Cruz, 38, Wauseon. Lopez-Cruz's vehicle had heavy damage and the semi had light damage. Lopez-Cruz was cited for no operator's license.

Williams sheriff---

Monday, 7:18 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Heffelfinger, 66, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fires

Paulding---

Oct. 21, 12:48 p.m., firefighters responded to a field fire at Road 143 and Ohio 111.

Payne---

Oct. 21, 3:36 p.m., firefighters responded to a field fire at Road 124 and Road 71. Antwerp and Paulding fire departments provided mutual assistance.

Oakwood---

Friday, 7:03 p.m., firefighters responded to a combine fire near 6872 Road 211. Mutual aid was provided by Grover Hill Fire Department.