Napoleon Municipal Court

Ulises Morales Morales, 19, Deshler, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Thursday on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Matthew Baldridge, 23, Portage, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:15 p.m. today on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Ciara Parks, 24, 616 Hopkins, Defiance, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:45 p.m. today on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Sarah Doeden, 38, Liberty Center, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, along with two misdemeanor charges of falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstruction, a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Adam Lammers, 36, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Kris Kerr, 49, Alvordton, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Roberto Valdez, 21, Findlay, driving without a license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine; Tina Stewart, 51, Deshler, tampering with a meter, $150 fine.

Kody Osborne, 27, Delta, receiving stolen property, $250 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended.

Stephen Niese, 61, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Thomas Woodward, 46, Napoleon, nuisances prohibition, $150 fine; William Roth, 60, McClure, confinement of dog, $150 fine; Braden Hall, 18, Hamler, illegal distribution of tobacco products to a minor, $250 fine, 10 days jail suspended;

Oscar Asencio Zometa, 28, Wauseon, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving without a license and crossing over a marked lane, dismissed.

Jose Blanco Montoya, 19, Bowling Green, no operator’s license, $200 fine; safety belt, $30; cross over a marked lane, no tail lights, speed violation, dismissed.

Dismissed: Jeremy Cortez, 48, Napoleon, Napoleon, nuisances prohibition; Holli Barrett, 31, Toledo, theft.