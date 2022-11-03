Paulding County Municipal Court, Nov. 3, 2022

Domanic Hoge Jr., 29, address unknown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to update an address change as a registered sexual offender, a fourth-degree felony. The case was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Brenden Parker, Oakwood, attempted sexual imposition, $100 fine; Larry Lewis, Haviland, junk ordinance violation (two counts), $400 fine; Larry Eberly, Defiance, telephone harassment, $200 fine, no contact with victim; Robert Oller, Antwerp, alcohol offense involving minor, $500 fine; Kurtis Puckett, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Kristina Kittrell, Grover Hill, confinement of dog (two counts), $50 fine, confinement of dog (third count), dismissed (two counts); and Jeremy Stokes, Oakwood, nonsupport of dependents (three counts), $500 fine; David Owens, Antwerp, allowing animals to run at-large, $100 fine; Lamar Merritt, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Britney Johns, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Gregory Sherry, Melrose, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Josiah Moreno, Anderson, Ind., criminal damaging, $200 fine, $4,000 restitution, 40 hours community service; arson, dismissed.

Luke Jacobs, Toledo, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; driving over marked lanes, dismissed.

Kiera Morst, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $100 fine; no child restraint, dismissed.

Becky Clifford, Melrose, no child restraint, suspended $70 fine; no headlights, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed: Norfolk Southern, Fort Wayne, obstructing railroad crossing (six counts); Timothy Smith, Oakwood, litter ordinance violation; Kristy Owens, Antwerp, allowing animals to run at-large.