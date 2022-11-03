ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results

After the Challengers stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022, we now begin with the Legends Stage with the top 8 invited teams from the qualifiers as well as the top 8 challengers contenders that happened last week October 31 – November 3. The Legends stage will still have the same Swiss format that the […] The post IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros fans painting Twitter orange with rabid reactions after World Series win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros finally did it. After two failed attempts in 2019 and 2021, the team finally captured the World Series in 2022, eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. This win marks the first championship Houston has won since 2017. For many, this win was redemption for that championship, which was tainted by the infamous sign-stealing scandal.
HOUSTON, TX
League of Legends Worlds and MSI Tournament format to change in 2023

After the Grand Finals of Worlds League of Legends Championship teams were detrermined, a Media Day was held at Chorus Hall in San Francisco, where the finals of T1 and DRX will be held. Riot Games’ Esports Leadership Team for League of Legends answered a few questions from press attended. There they answered questions that […] The post League of Legends Worlds and MSI Tournament format to change in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL

The NHL has a massive problem. It had this problem well before Friday, when the Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to a three-year entry-level contract. Friday’s signing only shows the issue is not going away any time soon. I feel the need to provide a content warning before I continue. This piece will deal […] The post Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
