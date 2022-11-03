Read full article on original website
Related
IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results
After the Challengers stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022, we now begin with the Legends Stage with the top 8 invited teams from the qualifiers as well as the top 8 challengers contenders that happened last week October 31 – November 3. The Legends stage will still have the same Swiss format that the […] The post IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets’ Bones Hyland honors Allen Iverson after leading Nuggets to blowout win vs. Spurs
Bones Hyland had a coming out party for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night as he put on a show against the San Antonio Spurs. The 22-year-old combo guard was integral to Denver’s success as the Nuggets recorded their sixth win in nine games played thus far. Hyland looked...
Astros fans painting Twitter orange with rabid reactions after World Series win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros finally did it. After two failed attempts in 2019 and 2021, the team finally captured the World Series in 2022, eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. This win marks the first championship Houston has won since 2017. For many, this win was redemption for that championship, which was tainted by the infamous sign-stealing scandal.
Warriors’ Draymond Green drops truth bomb on Paolo Banchero’s tremendous impact on Magic
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a big fan of Paolo Banchero. The four-time NBA champ has sung the Orlando Magic rookie’s praises before, and it was the same case yet again on Thursday night after Orlando logged their second win of the season against the Dubs. Green...
League of Legends Worlds and MSI Tournament format to change in 2023
After the Grand Finals of Worlds League of Legends Championship teams were detrermined, a Media Day was held at Chorus Hall in San Francisco, where the finals of T1 and DRX will be held. Riot Games’ Esports Leadership Team for League of Legends answered a few questions from press attended. There they answered questions that […] The post League of Legends Worlds and MSI Tournament format to change in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Clarkson reveals crucial driving force behind Jazz’s tank-defying start to the season
The Utah Jazz are one of, if not the biggest surprise in the entire NBA to start the season. Everybody expected this team to be one of the worst sides in the league after they decided to push the reset button on their franchise this past summer by trading away their two superstars. Well, the players had other ideas.
Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL
The NHL has a massive problem. It had this problem well before Friday, when the Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to a three-year entry-level contract. Friday’s signing only shows the issue is not going away any time soon. I feel the need to provide a content warning before I continue. This piece will deal […] The post Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero on Shaq-like pace that will make Magic fans smile
Paolo Banchero has lived up to all the lofty expectations ever since he was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic during the 2022 NBA Draft. Some might even go as far as saying that he’s been better than expected so far to start the season. We all...
White Sox: 3 best free agents Chicago must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
At the start of the season, the Chicago White Sox were one of the favorites to win the American League Central and compete in the MLB playoffs. That prediction was based on the first-place finish in 2021 and the lack of talent throughout the rest of the division. But the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0