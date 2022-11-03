Grizzlies hold on in final minute to beat Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies salvaged the road trip. It took everything they had.

While it’s too early to declare “big” wins, or even “important” wins, Wednesday’s 111-106 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers certainly didn’t mean nothing.

“Memphis has to win this game,” said ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson at halftime, which wasn’t exactly true. But his reasoning made sense.

“No Damian Lillard, on the road, you have to win this game. This is that growth. You have to get it going because the Western Conference is tight, you can’t let these games go, especially ones against a team without a superstar.”

And they did. But by the end of the game, it was more about what the Grizzlies didn’t do.

They didn’t lose a third straight game. They didn’t give up 120-plus points (again). And — this would have been the real gut punch — they didn’t blow a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar, left, Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow, middle, and forward Brandon Clarke fight for a loose ball on Nov. 2, 2022. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

But they almost did! A 19-2 Portland run over a 4:36 span in the final minutes made Memphis sweat.

On a rare night when superstar point guard Ja Morant didn’t make the shots in the fourth quarter, his backcourt co-star Desmond Bane did.

Bane scored 20 points in the final 12 minutes, accounting for 69.7% of the Grizzlies’ 33 fourth-quarter points. He made eight straight free throws at the end to ice the game.

Even as the shots weren’t falling, Morant came up with a critical steal in the final minute that also helped to seal the win.

“We found a way,” Bane said afterward on the Bally Sports broadcast. “2-2 on the road trip, we’ll take it.”

It’s easy to say when the injury report has been as crowded as it has been the last week. But with Morant, Bane and Brooks all available – as they were Wednesday – the Grizzlies have not yet lost.

Bosnian Beast

After all the talk about Memphis’ league-worst scoring defense over the last two days, the Grizzlies held Portland without a field goal for the first four minutes.

It took nine tries before big man Jusuf Nurkic finally broke the cold start with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. That was all he needed to get going.

Nurkic has consistently hurt Memphis since Morant and Jenkins arrived in the summer of 2019. The Bosnian center entered Wednesday averaging 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds in his last eight games against the Grizzlies.

He scored the first 10 Portland points on Wednesday, erasing the early bricks that put the Trail Blazers in a 10-point hole. The momentum the Grizzlies took into the second quarter faded away as Morant and Dillon Brooks went to the bench for an extended stretch.

Nurkic continued to dominate. He had 15 points going into halftime and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. That comes after a career-best 32-point performance against Memphis the last time the two teams met.

It’s safe to put him on the official list of antihero Grizzlies opponents. He joins CJ McCollum, Kevin Martin Jr. and Patty Mills, among others.

Guards answer the call

Morant was impressive going to the basket and made several shots from the mid-range area without taking punishment at the rim. A quick start — Morant dished for three layups in the first 10 minutes — also helped him stack assist numbers.

The star point guard was on triple-double watch before the game reached the fourth quarter, and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But he also had seven turnovers, which limited the chances for a separating run.

Defensively, Memphis’ backcourt also did a good job defending Portland scorer Anfernee Simons for the first three quarters. Simons had 17 points entering the fourth quarter before he got loose and finished with 31. Like Morant, he also had turnover problems (4).

So it was ugly — occasionally, the high-flying Grizzlies play that way, too.

Together, the Grizzlies (15) and Trail Blazers (20) combined for 35 giveaways in the game, but both sides failed to capitalize on the additional possessions.

“Credit to our guys, even when we gave up a pretty big lead, we just found a way to win at the end,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

After more than a week on the road, Memphis is coming home with a win.

“I can’t wait,” Bane said. “I miss my son, miss my lady. It’s time to get back to the crib.”