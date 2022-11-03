ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County election hours extended at 2 voting precincts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two precincts in Cobb County will have extended voting hours after delays opening. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed an order extending the voting hours at the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Robertson Community Center and the Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing

ATLANTA - A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department. "The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. The union is...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Covington woman missing for nearly two weeks

COVINGTON, Ga. - The family of a Covington woman says they have not seen or heard from her in nearly two weeks. Her ex-boyfriend has since been arrested for violating a temporary protective order. Debra Ashby, 64, was last heard from was on Oct. 29, the Covington Police Department says....
COVINGTON, GA

