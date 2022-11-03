Read full article on original website
2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE
ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
Cobb County election hours extended at 2 voting precincts
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two precincts in Cobb County will have extended voting hours after delays opening. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed an order extending the voting hours at the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Robertson Community Center and the Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center.
Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Gwinnett County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Gwinnett County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt continues for a suspect linked to the shooting of a Georgia detention officer and the murder of a man at a Henry County apartment complex. Officials say 32-year-old Bretson Thomas is "armed and dangerous" and remains on the run days after the deadly shooting.
Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
Officials seize guns, drugs from suspect during elder exploitation investigation
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gainesville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman from Hall County has also been charged with a long list of drug and weapon-related crimes during an ongoing investigation. Hall County officials arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from...
3 charged with hindering capture of suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are in custody and a third is on the run after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they helped the suspect wanted in the shooting death of one man and the shooting of Henry County detention officer elude capture. Joseph Kimber and Lashonda...
One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
Man wanted for murdering ex-girlfriend found dead in Douglas Country creek, police say
VILLA RICA, Ga. - The search for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend has ended with the man's death. Villa Rica police have been searching for 34-year-old Harold Dakers since Sunday for the murder of 29-year-old Kaleshia Lyons in Douglas County. Officials say on Tuesday, a citizen notified investigators...
Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing
ATLANTA - A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department. "The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. The union is...
Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
Man arrested in Alabama after violent multi-state crime spree, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after a violent multi-jurisdiction crime spree in Georgia and Alabama on Friday. Investigators in the two states say they have linked 35-year-old Michael Butler to a kidnapping in Coweta County, a shooting in Chattahoochee Hills, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Alabama.
Covington woman missing for nearly two weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. - The family of a Covington woman says they have not seen or heard from her in nearly two weeks. Her ex-boyfriend has since been arrested for violating a temporary protective order. Debra Ashby, 64, was last heard from was on Oct. 29, the Covington Police Department says....
