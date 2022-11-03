Read full article on original website
Enjoy downtown Navasota with their upcoming Reds Wheats & Blues event on Saturday, Nov. 12
NAVASOTA, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Reds, Wheats, & Blues event in downtown Navasota, giving those in attendance a chance to sip craft beers and wine while enjoying the sights, shops, and businesses in the downtown district.
Five CSISD musicians named as finalists for Brazos Valley youth concerto competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five College Station ISD musicians have been named as finalists for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition, according to a press release from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Freshman Jerry Hsieh of...
International showman Movin' Melvin Brown to perform at First Friday in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — International tap-dancing showman Movin' Melvin Brown will perform at November's First Friday in downtown Bryan on Friday, Nov. 4. Brown has appeared in shows with Stevie Wonder, BB King and James Brown, and performed at a number of world renowned venues such as the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Brazos Valley Blessings gives a sneak peak at what to expect at their annual Christmas Gala & Silent Auction at the Brazos Valley Museum in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — A non-profit that's dedicated its time to building the Brazos area by feeding the homeless and helping local youth is gearing up for its Christmas Gala and Silent Auction that's happening this Friday, Nov. 4. Brazos Valley resident Amber Robertson is described as having a heart...
Santa's Wonderland College Station and Aggieland Humane Society host first-ever Paws & Claws Pet Photo event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, and Santa's Wonderland in College Station has announced an event to benefit the Aggieland Humane Society on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Bring a furry friend to Santa's Wonderland to have a professional portrait taken of...
LBAA to host profit share at Blackwater Draw in Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 3
BRYAN, Texas — The LBAA will be hosting a profit share at Blackwater Draw in Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. There will be live music from Brickyard Kane, craft beer and food from the Blackwater Draw food truck, a silent auction at the event, and more.
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest hosted by College Station High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon. This contest is being hosted by the College Station High school Cougar Band and will be at their stadium. The most talented percussionists from Texas schools will compete for...
The City of College Station is looking to grow local recreation areas though three propositions on the November ballot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Major improvements are swinging into the College Station area as voters will decide whether or not to pass $56.3 million dollars worth of capital projects meant to fund local parks and recreational facilities. City officials are asking voters to consider propositions C,D, & E, which...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota are hosting a virtual community music workshop
NAVASOTA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop will be hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Inviting music to the city can be very helpful. Governor Abbott states that "Music is key...
Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
14-year-old College Station female reported missing by CSPD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing child report has been issued by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley on Tuesday, November 1. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, the child in question, was last seen on Thursday, October 27 around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station.
Murder suspect wanted by College Station PD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile on Oct. 29 around 9:45 p.m., police say. According to police, an altercation in the parking lot of The Pearl apartments resulted in Anthony Ayers being shot and killed. The suspect identified is...
New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week
BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled
BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
A&M Consolidated Veterinary Science Team recognized for second place national competition finish
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M Consolidated High School's Veterinary Science team finished second at the national competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to a Friday news post from the College Station Independent School District. The team consisting of Abigail Kominczak, Megan Downie, Lesley Munoz and Luke Sanders took home first...
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
Free pet microchips available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Free microchips for pets are available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan Thursday, Oct. 27 until 6 p.m., according to the Aggieland Humane Society. For those who are unable to make it out to the event, another free microchip and rabies event will be held by the Bryan Animal Center on November 12 at Sue Haswell Memorial Park.
