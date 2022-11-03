ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
HEARNE, TX
KAGS

Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Murder suspect wanted by College Station PD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile on Oct. 29 around 9:45 p.m., police say. According to police, an altercation in the parking lot of The Pearl apartments resulted in Anthony Ayers being shot and killed. The suspect identified is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled

BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Free pet microchips available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Free microchips for pets are available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan Thursday, Oct. 27 until 6 p.m., according to the Aggieland Humane Society. For those who are unable to make it out to the event, another free microchip and rabies event will be held by the Bryan Animal Center on November 12 at Sue Haswell Memorial Park.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy