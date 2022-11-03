ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?

The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz

2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?

LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks

Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
Why Ethereum Would Have Been A Better Investment For MicroStrategy

The debate of which is the better investment between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to wax strong between communities. This time around, it is being put to the test using MicroStrategy’s crypto investments over the years. Microstrategy is currently seeing a loss on the 130,000 BTC that it had purchased over the years, making it the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings. But what if the company had invested in Ethereum instead?
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin

On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?

APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Bitcoin Breaks $21k As Market Shows Signs Of Accumulation

Bitcoin has today broken past $21k in a sharp surge as on-chain data suggests signs of accumulation from the investors. Bitcoin UTXO Value Bands Show Multiple Groups Have Been Buying Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the value bands who took profit around ten days...
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?

BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?

DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)

Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be...
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors

The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
Shiba Inu Struggle Continues As Altcoins Rally With Over 70% Gain; Here Is Why

SHIB’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long-range channel movement. SHIB trade with good volume, breaking out from a range channel as the price eyes a rally past to a region of $0.0000135. SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
FLUID is looking to redefine digital asset liquidity aggregation using AI – Here’s how

Despite the bear market that has engulfed the crypto industry as a whole over the past year or so, the Web3 ecosystem has continued to evolve at a relatively rapid pace, with conservative estimates suggesting that this growing sector will reach a cumulative valuation of approx. $81.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7 % over the forecasted period.
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness

After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
Polygon (MATIC) Shows It Is A Force On Chart And On-Chain; Here Is Why

MATIC rallies with high volume as price breaks above $1 after a while as bulls eyes $1.3. MATIC’s price, both on chart and on-chain, shows how it has had a fair share of the bear market and would continue to bloom. MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...

