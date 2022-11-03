ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?

HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race

In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Health Department official accepted bribes from companies

HOUSTON - An official with the City of Houston pleaded guilty to bribery on Thursday. Barry Barnes, 66, was the former administrative and community outreach coordinator for the Houston Health Department (HHD). Records say he pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from three businesses in exchange for getting the company selected to perform jobs for the HHD.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Astroworld victims honored around Houston with pink bows

FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with Congressman Al Green on the investigation into the deadly concert that took the life of 10 people. The Pink Bows Foundation, a non-profit honoring Madison Dubiski who lost her life in the tragedy, is encouraging everyone to tie pink bows in honor of the victims.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot, killed in northwest Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway

HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Rushcreek Drive near Northborough. It is unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
themiamihurricane.com

UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston

The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX

