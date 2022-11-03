Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
Rapper and actor Common throws support behind Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo
The Democratic incumbent has also garnered support from actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jane Fonda.
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston Health Department official accepted bribes from companies
HOUSTON - An official with the City of Houston pleaded guilty to bribery on Thursday. Barry Barnes, 66, was the former administrative and community outreach coordinator for the Houston Health Department (HHD). Records say he pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from three businesses in exchange for getting the company selected to perform jobs for the HHD.
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
fox26houston.com
Astroworld victims honored around Houston with pink bows
FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with Congressman Al Green on the investigation into the deadly concert that took the life of 10 people. The Pink Bows Foundation, a non-profit honoring Madison Dubiski who lost her life in the tragedy, is encouraging everyone to tie pink bows in honor of the victims.
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Fort Bend County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Fort Bend County. You can find more information about the...
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot, killed in northwest Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway
HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Rushcreek Drive near Northborough. It is unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators have...
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
fox26houston.com
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms
A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
Black and young voters missing from Harris County polls
The youth and African Americans who appear to be skipping this election are voters that political science professor says typically swing Democrat.
fox26houston.com
New data shows drop in violent crime touted by the Harris Co. Administrator is far from accurate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "We have yet to hear an explanation for how this came to be," said Harris County First Assistant DA David Mitcham. Mitcham and several prosecutors were shocked when they heard Harris County Administrator David Berry tell Commissioners Court violent crime is down 12 percent. "We didn't...
KSAT 12
Missing Houston-area teacher found alive in New Orleans, report says
HOUSTON – A teacher from a Houston-area school district who had been missing for more than a month has been found alive in New Orleans. KPRC reports that Michelle Reynolds is doing well and has been reunited with her family. Reynolds taught with the Alvin Independent School District. She...
fox26houston.com
Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
themiamihurricane.com
UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston
The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
