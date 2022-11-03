Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world
For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students
Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
Daily Californian
'Deeply offensive and despicable': Berkeley Law, Zionist students condemn ‘Berkeley Bans Jews’ trucks near campus
Berkeley Law has recently ramped up security in the wake of “Berkeley Bans Jews” billboard trucks that have driven by campus to protest the decision of nine student groups — of which there are more than 100 — to ban Zionist speakers. Accuracy in Media, or...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends
The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company
Ruins of the Albion Ale and Porter BreweryAlbion Brewery/ Wikipedia. The Albion Brewery often referred to as the Albion Ale And Porter Brewing Company and the Albion Castle was a former brewery in San Francisco, California. Approximately from 1875 to 1919, it was in use.
KQED
In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law
Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
NBC Bay Area
You Can Sleep Better: The Experts Explain How
When Apartment Guide culled business data and ran the numbers, it said it could determine the number of coffee shops in any given city across the country. “San Francisco tops the list, really both per density and per capita,” said Apartment Guide Senior Managing Editor Brian Carberry, “It really had the perfect score.”
KTVU FOX 2
Claims of voter suppression in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar posted on Twitter Thursday that he's been notified of a person posing as part of his campaign, going door-to-door and asking residents to hand over their ballots so they can mail them. Mar, who represents District 4, which includes the Sunset District...
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
sjvsun.com
Calif. cities are breaking the bank to buy water. S.F. gets Yosemite water for $30k. A new bill aims to raise its price.
As California trudges through its second year of intense drought, forcing local communities to raid contingency funds to pay sky-high retail prices for water supplies, Federal lawmakers are revisiting a deal with the City of San Francisco deemed to be “too-good-to-be-true.”. A new bill, introduced by Rep. Connie Conway...
sfstandard.com
Politically Connected Real Estate Mogul Fails To Get Bank Fraud Conviction Tossed, Could Lose License
San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras—who found homes for the likes of Willie Brown and Robert Redford—failed in getting his conviction on bank fraud charges thrown out and could now face the loss of his real estate license, according to state regulations. On Thursday, Northern District Court...
Four attorneys in scorched-earth contest for San Francisco District Attorney
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters may have shocked the nation in the spring by recalling self-styled “progressive prosecutor” Chesa Boudin from the office of district attorney, but longtime city politics observers knew better, as the city’s reputation as a left-wing, Democratic bastion sometimes conceals many shades of blue. Boudin won his position in […]
sfstandard.com
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?
Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
sfstandard.com
Tensions Run High as Tennis and Pickleball Players Fight Over Future of Stern Grove Courts
“Why don’t you take that pickleball and shove it up your a—?!”. That was the message Suzy Safdie and her pickleballing friends got from a disgruntled tennis player this summer, after one of their wayward balls interrupted his match at the Parkside Square tennis courts by Stern Grove.
