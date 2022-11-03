ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Berkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world

For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students

Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends

The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
PALO ALTO, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KQED

In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

You Can Sleep Better: The Experts Explain How

When Apartment Guide culled business data and ran the numbers, it said it could determine the number of coffee shops in any given city across the country. “San Francisco tops the list, really both per density and per capita,” said Apartment Guide Senior Managing Editor Brian Carberry, “It really had the perfect score.”
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Claims of voter suppression in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar posted on Twitter Thursday that he's been notified of a person posing as part of his campaign, going door-to-door and asking residents to hand over their ballots so they can mail them. Mar, who represents District 4, which includes the Sunset District...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?

Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy