Chronicle
The Chronicle's Duke women's basketball 2022-23 season preview
It's that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year's Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season. With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke's graduate-student group to new assistant coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also join forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.
Chronicle
Head, heart and voice: Celeste Taylor prepares to lead Duke women’s basketball in comeback campaign
In 2021, a two-way Texas star moved from the Lone Star State to Durham. Her name: Celeste Taylor, the No. 6 recruit of the class of 2019, a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball and a Longhorn standout who helped lead them to the Elite Eight. Despite the brand new...
Chronicle
Previewing every player on Duke women's basketball's 2022-23 roster
Duke women's basketball tips off its season Monday, and the Blue Zone is here with all of our player previews for the 2022-23 roster. See the links below to learn about each Blue Devil's strengths:. Guard Bo Shaffer. Guard Emma Schmidt. Guard Jiselle Havas. Guard Lee Volker. Forward Imani Lewis.
Chronicle
ChronChat: Predicting the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball season
With Duke's season right around the corner, five of The Chronicle's beat writers predict all things Blue Devil basketball. Em Adler: 20-9 (11-7, 5th in the ACC) The ACC is in flux. N.C. State, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State lost the majority of their best players from last season, Miami is young and lost its point guard and Syracuse isn’t what it used to be. So I’m once again higher on Duke than the consensus. That didn’t work out too well for me last year, but this is a better bunch of Blue Devils than we saw last year. The trios of freshmen and transfers brought in should be able to play to head coach Kara Lawson and company’s strengths in X’s-&-O’s, alleviating last year’s repeated issues with Duke missing open shots and lacking two-way players. It’s going to be a tight mid-tier in this conference, but years-long chemistry is no longer an advantage the Blue Devils’ closest ACC competitors can boast.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball turns defense to offense in exhibition win against Indiana University of Pennsylvania
When you change schools or move to a new environment, it takes some time to settle in. There is an adjustment period, as you try to find your group of friends and get acclimated to the new climate. Duke had an influx of transfers and new recruits, so a similar...
Chronicle
Extra point: Successful ground game propels Duke football to bowl eligibility vs. Boston College
Duke clinched bowl eligibility with a win in a high-scoring affair against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Friday night. The Blue Zone is here to provide three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the victory:. Three key takeaways. 1. The Riley Leonard show. The Duke quarterback had...
Chronicle
'Second nature': Assistant coach Karen Lange brings experience, familiarity in first year with Duke women’s basketball
When Kara Lawson held her introductory press conference as Duke head coach in 2020, she was asked about the task of forming a staff. “Experience. That’s what I’m looking for. Just like playing, you want to put together a group that fits together,” said Lawson. Karen Lange...
Chronicle
Column: Setting expectations for Scheyer’s first season as head coach
As Duke embarks on its 2022-23 season, head coach Jon Scheyer embarks on what he surely hopes is the start of a long and prosperous journey himself. Duke has a new head coach for the first team in 42 years, and it’s no secret that setting the tone early in your career is crucial to success in the future. For Scheyer, or any coach that banks on top recruits year in and year out, it is essential to avoid playing catch-up in the first few seasons. Presenting as a strong leader and making a seamless transition would be formative for setting the tone of Scheyer’s career. But what exactly can the world expect of this year’s team?
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Boston College
Following a stunning blowout win against Miami, Duke football takes on Boston College Friday night. Ahead of the contest, The Blue Zone provides you with our can’t-miss prop bets:. Duke vs. Boston College (-10) Duke and Boston College enter Friday’s contest from vastly different trajectories. The Eagles may have...
Chronicle
Red cards, dramatic shootout down No. 5-seed Duke women’s soccer in 3-hour marathon against North Carolina
CARY, N.C.—Soccer is a complicated game. As the most popular sport in the world, played for nearly a millennium, there are more strategies, skills and rules than any one person could ever hope to learn. But Thursday night, Duke and North Carolina did their best to cram every single...
Chronicle
'Building a new culture': Quartet of graduate transfers add experience, depth to Duke men's basketball
For Duke, what’s old is new. It started with Patrick Tapé in 2020-21, the first graduate transfer of the Mike Krzyzewski era. Now, with new head coach Jon Scheyer at the helm, four graduate transfers—guard Max Johns (Princeton), wings Jacob Grandison (Illinois) and Kale Catchings (Harvard) and center Ryan Young (Northwestern)—have entered the fold.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball tried the Wim Hof method. What is that?
Imagine the most physically difficult task you can think of: Climbing Mount Everest? Running a marathon?. Now, imagine doing the former wearing just shoes and shorts, and the latter in Sub Saharan Africa without a drop of water in 104 degrees. Think you could do it?. Well, according to Wim...
