The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Lawrence County Record
RHONDA LYNNE STEVENSON
Rhonda Lynne Stevenson, beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, age 58, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Lawrence County Manor in Mt. Vernon. She was born December 1, 1963, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of Patrick L. and Dorothy J. (Franz) Schanaman.
KCTV 5
Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro area battled heavy rain as they were hoping to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Here were the scores from Thursday and Friday:. Park Hill South...
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as the district semifinals kick off across the state
Lawrence County Record
NANCY JO AUGHE
Nancy Jo Aughe, 68, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Tuesday, October 25. She was born Feb. 10, 1954, in Whittier, Calif., the daughter of Harry Dale and Ruth Allene (Ferris) Drummond. She was a 1972 graduate of Whittier High School in Whittier, Calif.. She worked as a file clerk...
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Lawrence County Record
WESLEY EUGENE TURNER
Wesley Eugene Turner, 72, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. He was born May 26, 1950, in Stockton, the son of Paul Marion and Dorothy Lucille (Thompson) Turner. Wesley is survived by three daughters, Lisa Cole and her husband, Kevin, of Bolivar,...
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Ozarks First.com
Friday, November – Severe weather continues this evening
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the northern Arkansas Counties until midnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several Missouri counties until 1 am. Storms will continue to march to the east this evening into the overnight hours. Multiple flood alerts have been posted as 1-3 inches...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
kttn.com
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
