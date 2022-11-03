ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

Lawrence County Record

RHONDA LYNNE STEVENSON

Rhonda Lynne Stevenson, beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, age 58, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Lawrence County Manor in Mt. Vernon. She was born December 1, 1963, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of Patrick L. and Dorothy J. (Franz) Schanaman.
KCTV 5

Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro area battled heavy rain as they were hoping to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Here were the scores from Thursday and Friday:. Park Hill South...
Lawrence County Record

NANCY JO AUGHE

Nancy Jo Aughe, 68, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Tuesday, October 25. She was born Feb. 10, 1954, in Whittier, Calif., the daughter of Harry Dale and Ruth Allene (Ferris) Drummond. She was a 1972 graduate of Whittier High School in Whittier, Calif.. She worked as a file clerk...
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
FOX2Now

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Lawrence County Record

WESLEY EUGENE TURNER

Wesley Eugene Turner, 72, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. He was born May 26, 1950, in Stockton, the son of Paul Marion and Dorothy Lucille (Thompson) Turner. Wesley is survived by three daughters, Lisa Cole and her husband, Kevin, of Bolivar,...
KSNT News

America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Ozarks First.com

Friday, November – Severe weather continues this evening

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the northern Arkansas Counties until midnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several Missouri counties until 1 am. Storms will continue to march to the east this evening into the overnight hours. Multiple flood alerts have been posted as 1-3 inches...
Awesome 92.3

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
kttn.com

Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11

Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
Columbia Missourian

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
