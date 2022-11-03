Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
GoLocal Endorsement: Secretary of State
There is much work to be done in the Rhode Island secretary of state’s office. The office’s online tools desperately need modernization. This includes everything from the office’s main Web site to its lobbyist-tracking site. And we all saw the failure of the office in September’s primary...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
Turnto10.com
Candidates for lieutenant governor debate school takeover on '10 News Conference'
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Days before the election, the candidates for Rhode Island lieutenant governor went head-to-head in a final debate on "10 News Conference." Democratic incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Republican challenger Aaron Guckian battled it out on hot topics that have been hitting the headlines. “Providence...
wiltonbulletin.com
Female voters could be the key to the CT election. Democrats and Republicans are taking different approaches
Democrat and Republican candidates for political office in Connecticut are putting heightened interest on issues that tend to attract women to the polls – seeing them as a key voting bloc in the 2022 election. Democrats’ appeal to female voters has largely focused on abortion rights following the U.S....
ABC6.com
McKee, Kalus clash over Department of Education’s release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and his political opponent, Republican Ashley Kalus, clashed over the release of the Rhode Island Department of Education’s RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement Friday, Kalus said, “I am so happy that the governor finally...
Election Profile: Geoff Diehl's chances of taking over from the best Republican Governor in the United States
Hoping to replace the polls' best Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the United States according to polls, is Geoff Diehl...but does he have what it takes lead Massachusetts? Let's look at his offering...
ABC6.com
RICAS scores released just days before election; show decrease in English, uptick in math
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In a twist of events, the state has released the RICAS scores Friday amid calls for them to be released before Election Day. The Rhode Island Department of Education released the data that showed students improved in math compared to 2021 though they had a slight decrease in English. However, the numbers are lower than pre-pandemic levels on the RICAS tests.
ecori.org
Ocean State’s Most Abundant Fish Slowly Finds Local Tables
Rhode Island fishermen caught more than 4 million pounds of scup last year. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Consider the humble scup. Ignored, disrespected, even feared, scup is one of the most plentiful fish in Narragansett Bay, a climate-change winner whose numbers are rising with Rhode Island’s water temperatures. Yet many Rhode Islanders have never heard of it, let alone tasted one.
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders to vote on cannabis companies, retailers in their backyard
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– 31 of 39 municipalities in Rhode Island will voice their opinion on cannabis businesses and retailers in their community this election day. The legislation, legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana, passed this May in Rhode Island. North Providence’s Mayor, Charles Lombardi, urged his community to vote...
ABC6.com
Amid nationwide shortages, Rhode Island State Police hold open house recruitment drive
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Across the nation, local and state police have found challenges when it comes to staffing ,recruitment, and retention. In Rhode Island, State Police are looking to change that. The agency held an open house recruitment drive at their North Scituate Barracks to give applicants...
RI education commissioner reacts to RICAS test results
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Friday, where she reacted to the RICAS test score results and outlined what it means for students moving forward.
GoLocalProv
Court Grants Motion to Exhume RI Woman’s Remains - Daughter Hopes Latest Tech Will Provide Answers
A motion was granted this week allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural." Her daughter Lauren Lee Malloy — who was just 18 months old when her mother died in her apartment in East Providence — has always believed it was an unsolved homicide.
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University. Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important...
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
Uprise RI
As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing
HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
rinewstoday.com
RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state
Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
Uprise RI
Healthcare workers picket outside Fatima about patient safety concerns
The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), representing the nurses and health care workers at Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice, held an informational picket today at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital to shine a light on Prospect CharterCare’s refusal to negotiate a contract that is fair to health care workers and ensures quality patient care. The UNAP and Prospect Medical Holdings management have been bargaining for months for contracts with Fatima Service Workers, Roger Williams RN’s and employees at Prospect Home Health and Hospice, but Prospect CharterCare refuses to negotiate contracts that provide sufficient wages, benefits and working conditions for these health care workers – proposals that will lead to a decline in quality of care for patients.
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
ABC6.com
‘Desperate need of repair,’ says Kalus on state’s education system after release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus responded Friday to the release of the RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement, Kalus said, “What the RICAS scores show is that Rhode Island’s broken education system is in desperate need of repair.”
