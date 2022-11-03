ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros throw combined no-hitter to even World Series 2-2

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
A record-breaking performance from Houston’s pitchers helped the Astros even the World Series 2-2 with a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston’s starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Astros bullpen combined for just the second no-hitter in World Series history and the first since 1956.

It was the perfect response after they were demolished 7-0 in game three of the Fall Classic.

Javier set the table for the visitors with nine strikeouts through his six innings, before Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly took turns carrying his momentum to the finish line.

Philadelphia was keeping pace with the Astros through a scoreless first four innings, until Houston exploded to score all five of their runs in the fifth.

Game five is scheduled for Friday night in Philadelphia.

