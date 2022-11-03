CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack hadn’t won a state volleyball title in four years. That ended Thursday night in dramatic fashion when they rallied from the brink in the tie-breaker against top-seeded Dike New Hartford to win 3-2. It was 16-14 in the tie-breaker. Afterwards senior Stella Winterfeld who had a tremendous 3-day tournament was almost speechless. ”I cannot believe that that just happened. It does not feel real to me.This is something we’ve dreamed of for our entire lives. We’ve watched girls come to this championship and win it, and we’ve watched come to this championship and lose it. And we knew what we wanted. And we didn’t give up if you couldn’t tell. We were down 11-14 in the 5th set and we came back. And that was something I knew this team could do,” says Stella.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO