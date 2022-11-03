Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
Golfers are in Good Company at new Verona restaurant
A new golf course restaurant that is neither country club nor clubhouse has opened west of Madison. Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, a companion restaurant to The Ready Set in Oregon, had its soft opening last weekend. Good Co. currently serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9...
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age
"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
Former UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone shares memories of Badger Bash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans flocked to Union South Saturday morning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Badger Bash. Among those attending was Mike Leckrone, known for directing the University of Wisconsin Marching Band for over 50 years. Leckrone, who is now retired, recalled the band’s pregame traditions before...
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival
You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
‘Behind the Build’ showcases effort to construct Madison home from insulated concrete forms
MADISON, Wis. — Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and several partner organizations gathered in Madison Thursday to showcase their work building an affordable house out of insulated concrete forms. The project marks the first home Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, the Build with Strength Coalition and local supplier partners have built out of the forms. The energy-efficient forms...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
WATCH: CBS News’ Wendy Gillette on struggling farms turning to cannabis
MADISON, Wis. — CBS News’ Wendy Gillette joins Live at Four to talk about struggling farms turning to cannabis. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos
The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers trained to handle an active shooter emergency through the Stoughton Police Department’s facilitation of the ALICE program. Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’. Updated:...
Court presiding over Darrell Brooks trial clarifies what will happen to hundreds of messages, gifts received
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The court presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial clarified how it's handling the vast number of messages and gifts received during and after the trial in a memo filed on Friday, Nov. 4. The Waukesha County Courthouse received hundreds of letters, cards, emails and gifts,...
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
Gas prices in Wisconsin are averaging about $3.86 per gallon, but Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
