4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
7th NAIA Classic tips off at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Basketball season is underway and the Sanford Pentagon is already in full stride hosting key college games. The 7th annual NAIA Classic tipped off on Saturday afternoon with four teams taking the floor in men’s and women’s games. Click on the...
Coyotes send Missouri State’s Bears into hibernation
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the Coyote defense held Missouri State to a season-low for points in a 20-13 South Dakota win Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The result came one week after Missouri State scored a...
Football Friday State Semifinal Preview with Steve Kueter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The season finale of Football Friday means it’s time for one of the most anticipated weeks on the South Dakota prep football schedule. 28 teams started the night hoping to punch their ticket to the state championships next week at the Dakota Dome. That included an intriguing 11AAA semifinal in Sioux Falls between Harrisburg and O’Gorman where, just two weeks ago, the Knights rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to upend the Tigers 24-20 and earn homefield for the semifinal rematch.
PLAYOFF BOUND! SDSU clinches conference title and postseason bid with walkoff win at Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
Sioux Falls and their playoff hopes fall apart in loss to Wayne State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 25 University of Sioux Falls Cougar football team fell to 7-3 on the season with a 24-31 loss to (RV) Wayne State on senior day here at Bob Young Field. “Football is a game of momentum,” said head coach Jon Anderson....
SFC advances to SODAK 16 while 3rd-ranked Canton is upset by EPJ in Class “A” Volleyball
SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sydney Oostra had 15 kills to lead the top-ranked SF Chargers to a sweep of Garretson in Region 3-A volleyball Thursday night. The Chargers take a 28-5 record into the SODAK 16 next Tuesday. As for 3rd-ranked Canton, the C-Hawks were on the other end of a sweep as Elk Point Jefferson came to town and left with a convincing win. The C-Hawks (21-5) trailed 15-5 in the final set and rallied to tie at 24-24, but Josie Curry had the key block in the 26-24 win for EPJ.
Conner Kraft Discusses His Commitment To South Dakota State Men's Basketball
Shanley's Conner Kraft joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Conner discussed his commitment to South Dakota State men's basketball, previewed the Deacons state football semifinals matchup against Mandan, and more!
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a senior season for Cambell Fischer between soccer and football for West Central. Sioux Center finished 2nd at the Iowa State 3-A Volleyball Tournament and Western Christian made a thrilling comeback to win the State 2-A, their 18th title. SFC advanced to the SODAK 16 and 3rd-ranked Canton in Class “A” was upset by EPJ. And both USD and SDSU were winners in Summit League Volleyball.
Cambell Fischer has gotten a kick out of playing football in her senior season for West Central
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The West Central football team is one win away from another championship game in the Dome. And no player would get a bigger kick out of going to Vermillion than Cambell Fischer. Afterall, it took the Trojans football coach seeing her boot a soccer ball...
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
Tea, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Western Christian wins 18th State 2-A Volleyball title and Sioux Center finishes 2nd in 3-A
CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack hadn’t won a state volleyball title in four years. That ended Thursday night in dramatic fashion when they rallied from the brink in the tie-breaker against top-seeded Dike New Hartford to win 3-2. It was 16-14 in the tie-breaker. Afterwards senior Stella Winterfeld who had a tremendous 3-day tournament was almost speechless. ”I cannot believe that that just happened. It does not feel real to me.This is something we’ve dreamed of for our entire lives. We’ve watched girls come to this championship and win it, and we’ve watched come to this championship and lose it. And we knew what we wanted. And we didn’t give up if you couldn’t tell. We were down 11-14 in the 5th set and we came back. And that was something I knew this team could do,” says Stella.
Coyotes sweep Leathernecks in Summit League Volleyball in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (23-2, 12-1 Summit) received a match-high 14 kills and 17 digs from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over North Dakota. Game scores went 25-15, 25-11, 25-16. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to ten games and remain at the top of the league standings. Who Stood OutSouth Dakota spread the love tonight with eight players registering kills on the stat line. Middle blocker Madison Harms put down 12 kills and totaled five blocks for the Coyotes.
Duluth downs Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana football team fell 34-24 to Minnesota Duluth in the home finale on Saturday. The Vikings fell behind 21-6 but could not recover to complete the comeback. Thomas Scholten tossed for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all in the second...
Christmas Tree Skirt Dash supporting pediatric cancer patients
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Christmas Tree Skirt Dash takes place in Sioux Falls on Saturday to help support pediatric cancer patients. Participants have a choice between a 1-mile run, a 2-mile run, or a 5k. Race director, Katie Nelson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more...
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s first ordained woman rabbi inspiring others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rabbi Cathy Nemiroff has always followed her passion, which is Judaism. “I didn’t set out to be the first female rabbi in South Dakota, it was after the fact, we discovered that I am. I feel that it is an honor, to some extent, it is a responsibility to represent Egalitarian Judaism,” said Rabbi Nemiroff.
Madison woman receives new home following storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home. Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May. Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But...
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
Powerball winning ticket bought in Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.
