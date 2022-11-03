Read full article on original website
WBU men’s hoops opens on 29-0 run, wins season-opener
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist (1-0) tipped off their season on a high note, beating NCCAA foe Central Christian College of the Bible 118-53 at the Southerland-Mabee Center Saturday afternoon. The Eagles, picked fifth in the AMC Preseason Poll, opened the game with 29 unanswered points over the...
Here are your scores for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football!
ARKANSAS, USA — Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40.
A-State volleyball sweeps ULM to close regular season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In her final match inside First National Bank Arena, senior Macey Putt went out on a strong note to lead the Arkansas State volleyball team to a Senior Day sweep over ULM Saturday. Putt powered down 22 kills on 34 attacks with just two errors for...
Williams Baptist men’s soccer stays unbeaten, advances to AMC Semifinals
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist (14-0-2) scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, knocking off Central Baptist (8-8-3) 3-0 to advance to the American Midwest Semifinals at WBU Soccer Park Saturday. The top-seeded Eagles got on the board first in the 80th minute after Gabriel...
Thousands without power amid strong storms
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As strong storms make their way into Northeast Arkansas, a few counties are already being hit with power outages. According to the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, as of 11:57 p.m., 1,939 customers are without power in Baxter County. The cooperative is also reporting at least...
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
Southeast Missouri drivers are pushing for safer railroad crossings after an Amtrak crash killed four people. Talks of building 3rd bridge over the Mississippi River on the rise again. The Greater Memphis Chamber talked about the impact the I-40 closure had and why a third bridge over the Mississippi River...
Northeast Arkansas nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization that serves multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas is celebrating 50 years of operation. According to a social media post from The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, Saturday a celebration was held for the organization’s 50th anniversary in Pocahontas. The nonprofit provides services...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive along Highway 158 in Mississippi County for your daily commute, you may want to think about your route this month. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have closed a bridge on the highway to prepare for upcoming improvements.
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look. The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.
Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old Jonesboro man has been arrested. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Friday, Nov. 4 detectives arrested 21-year-old Jataylon McClellan Jones in connection to the shooting death of Diamond Kyriek McDuffy. The initial incident report said officers responded...
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
Annual Veteran’s Day Parade continues
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Veteran’s Day parade was held in Jonesboro on Saturday ahead of the actual holiday on November 11. The parade was full of American flags waving in the air and dozens of people full of gratitude for those who fought for the United States.
Battling seasonal depression amid time change
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - With time set to go back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, the reduced sunlight could mean trouble with your mental health. With the sun going down an hour earlier after the time change, research shows cases of depression begin to increase.
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
A big festival for a small community
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black Rock Foothills festival was held in Black Rock on Saturday. The small town of just under 600 held its annual festival and Foothills Committee Chairman, Pat Roty Jr., said it is a festival the community is happy to have. “They’re just glad we...
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
