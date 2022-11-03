Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kicdam.com
A, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Quarterfinals Preview
Cedar Falls, Ia (KICD) – The Semi-Finals are set for the 8-Player Championship. Newell-Fonda will play WACO at 1:00 on Wednesday November 9th. Later that day Lenox will play Remsen St. Mary’s. The rest of the quarter finals play Friday evening. Northwest Iowa will be busy. Big Country...
siouxlandnews.com
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale (11-4-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re sending the 2022 season of Football Friday out with a bang!. Playoffs reach maximum madness on this Friday with Section Championships in Minnesota, State Quarterfinals in Iowa, and State Semifinals in South Dakota!. The season finale of Football Friday has you...
dakotanewsnow.com
Western Christian wins 18th State 2-A Volleyball title and Sioux Center finishes 2nd in 3-A
CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack hadn’t won a state volleyball title in four years. That ended Thursday night in dramatic fashion when they rallied from the brink in the tie-breaker against top-seeded Dike New Hartford to win 3-2. It was 16-14 in the tie-breaker. Afterwards senior Stella Winterfeld who had a tremendous 3-day tournament was almost speechless. ”I cannot believe that that just happened. It does not feel real to me.This is something we’ve dreamed of for our entire lives. We’ve watched girls come to this championship and win it, and we’ve watched come to this championship and lose it. And we knew what we wanted. And we didn’t give up if you couldn’t tell. We were down 11-14 in the 5th set and we came back. And that was something I knew this team could do,” says Stella.
Iowa high school volleyball state championship highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores of our Siouxland high school volleyball teams that competed in the IGHSAU State Finals. CLASS 2A #2 Western Christian 3, #1 Dike-New Hartford 2 CLASS 3A #2 Assumption 3, #4 Sioux Center 0
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals
By Kevin White Here’s how the Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals. 1. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1) beat No. 22 Waukee Northwest 41-75-A semifinal opponent: No. 15 West Des Moines Valley (7-4) on Friday at 4 p.m. (all semifinal games at the UNI-Dome, Cedar ...
siouxlandnews.com
Falcons return to the UNI-Dome with huge win over Western Christian
HAWARDEN, Iowa — West Sioux defeated Western Christian 49-20 in the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Falcons make their way back to the UNI-Dome next week for the semifinal round.
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs
Get live Iowa high school football scores on SBLive the postseason continues across the state
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Lincoln football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson football team will take on Lincoln, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:45 p.m. Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFC advances to SODAK 16 while 3rd-ranked Canton is upset by EPJ in Class “A” Volleyball
SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sydney Oostra had 15 kills to lead the top-ranked SF Chargers to a sweep of Garretson in Region 3-A volleyball Thursday night. The Chargers take a 28-5 record into the SODAK 16 next Tuesday. As for 3rd-ranked Canton, the C-Hawks were on the other end of a sweep as Elk Point Jefferson came to town and left with a convincing win. The C-Hawks (21-5) trailed 15-5 in the final set and rallied to tie at 24-24, but Josie Curry had the key block in the 26-24 win for EPJ.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a senior season for Cambell Fischer between soccer and football for West Central. Sioux Center finished 2nd at the Iowa State 3-A Volleyball Tournament and Western Christian made a thrilling comeback to win the State 2-A, their 18th title. SFC advanced to the SODAK 16 and 3rd-ranked Canton in Class “A” was upset by EPJ. And both USD and SDSU were winners in Summit League Volleyball.
dakotanewsnow.com
4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
cbs2iowa.com
Rainfall reports from unusual November storm
A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Coaches Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Moville, Ia (KICD) – The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are a game away from the UNI-Dome and standing in their way is a team that has made a habit of reaching the semi-finals in Woodbury Central. The Wildcats bring one of the state’s most prolific offensive attacks to the gridiron with over 45 hundred yards of total offense. They have matched that with a defense that has stifled their last 3 opponents, including South O’Brien and Gehlen Catholic, two teams Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has seen this year. Hawks coach Jay Eilers broke down the strong points of the Wildcats.
dakotanewsnow.com
Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament returns to Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in two years, the Special Olympics South Dakota State Bowling Tournament is back at the Village Bowl in Aberdeen. Due to the pandemic, the tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year, however, more than 500 athletes from across the state are finally back for the competition from November 4th through November 6th.
dakotanewsnow.com
7th annual Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Angela Drake the Board Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in South Dakota to talk about the 7th annual Fight Like A Ninja hockey tournament that will be held this weekend. The Come Together for Hockey events will help start a conversation around mental health and begin education.
Drought concerns continue with slight changes
Drought concerns are still continuing for all parts of Siouxland but some areas worse than others.
KAAL-TV
Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
Comments / 0