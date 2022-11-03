Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
With 190 products certified, Matter smart-home standard looks ahead
The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) showcased companies and products using the newly available Matter home-automation standard at a launch event in Amsterdam Thursday. The group, which includes Apple, Google and many other companies, emphasized the standard’s building momentum and drew a rough road map of what’s to come.
daystech.org
Technologies that are Set to Redefine Healthcare
aiexpress.io
Transfer learning for TensorFlow object detection models in Amazon SageMaker
Amazon SageMaker supplies a set of built-in algorithms, pre-trained fashions, and pre-built answer templates to assist knowledge scientists and machine studying (ML) practitioners get began on coaching and deploying ML fashions rapidly. You should utilize these algorithms and fashions for each supervised and unsupervised studying. They’ll course of varied sorts of enter knowledge, together with tabular, picture, and textual content.
marktechpost.com
Top Tools For Machine Learning Simplification And Standardization
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are two innovative leaders as the world benefits from technology’s draw to sectors globally. Choosing which tool to use can be difficult because so many have gained popularity in the market to stay competitive. You choose your future when you select a machine learning...
techaiapp.com
Domain controller simplifies wireless connectivity in cars
NXP’s OrangeBox automotive platform integrates all wireless connectivity into a single domain controller to simplify development and security. NXP Semiconductors recently introduced its OrangeBox automotive-grade development platform, which combines all wireless and wired connectivity solutions for a vehicle in a single connectivity domain controller. Designed to streamline development and security via a centralized domain-based architecture, the platform integrates a variety of NXP wireless technologies, including broadcast radio, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth as well as secure car access with ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and 802.11p-based V2X.
makeuseof.com
Raspberry Pi Pico Electronics With the Kitronik Inventor's Kit
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Raspberry Pi Pico is a powerful, low-cost microcontroller board that can be used as the brains for a variety of electronics projects. In addition, there's already a wide range of add-ons and accessories available for it.
todaysemobility.com
Velodyne Lidar signs multi-year agreement with Stanley Robotics
Velodyne Lidar, Inc is providing lidar sensors to Stanley Robotics for an automated valet parking solution. The innovative service uses autonomous handling robots to help car parks to improve the customer experience and increase the number of vehicles stored. Stanley Robotics is working with Velodyne’s Puck and Velarray M1600 lidar...
techaiapp.com
Project develops competitive GaN process technologies
Can we contribute to the worldwide energy challenge by maximizing the efficiency in power conversion at a low cost? The answer is: YESvGaN! The goal of the YESvGaN consortium is to create a new class of vertical power transistors based on Gallium Nitride (GaN), so-called vertical GaN membrane transistors. These...
fitsmallbusiness.com
Voice-over-IP (VoIP) News & Trends to Know in 2022
The rapid expansion of the voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) industry continues to evolve as technology advances. The market size shows no signs of slowing down as more businesses move to cloud communications. VoIP trends have intensified, including the evolving cybersecurity concerns and the shifting focus toward mobile VoIP apps. In this article, we explore the latest VoIP news and the trends to watch for in 2023 and beyond.
retrofitmagazine.com
Caleffi to Host Air-to-slab Heat Pump Systems Webinar
Air to water heat pump technology is steadily gaining traction. When a heat pump’s coefficient of performance is maximized, energy efficiency and resiliency benefits are substantial. How can engineers, designers and installers effectively apply this emerging technology to high thermal mass floor heating applications? Which commercial systems are good candidates for this type of design? Hydronics expert John Siegenthaler, P.E., will detail the approaches that can best utilize this technology in a webinar Nov. 17, noon to 1 p.m. CST.
aiexpress.io
American Robotics, Infrared Cameras Inc. announce partnership
American Robotics, a subsidiary of Ondas Holdings, and Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI) introduced a strategic partnership. American Robotics will use ICI’s optical fuel imaging (OGI) and thermal sensors in its autonomous Scout System. The Scout System is an autonomous drone system involving Scout, the corporate’s AI-powered drone, Scoutbase, a...
thenationalnews.com
What is 6G? The next generation of wireless technology explained
Sixth-generation wireless technology (6G) will not come anytime soon but industry leaders and researchers are intensifying efforts to hasten its development, experts said. Artificial intelligence will be “at the heart” of 6G, Merouane Debbah, chief researcher for AI and telecom systems at Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute (TII), told The National at the inaugural Abu Dhabi 6G Summit on Thursday.
Researchers devise smart glass windows that can polarize sunlight for wireless data transmission
Basem Shihada, an associate professor of Computer Science at the King Abdullah University of Sciences and Technology (KAUST), had been exploring data encoding into an artificial light source when he wondered if the same could be done with sunshine. "I was simply hoping to use a cell phone camera to...
csengineermag.com
Rhino completes full-scale explosion testing on innovative new hydrogen explosion relief panels
Rhino HySafe has successfully completed full-scale testing on its ultra-fast explosion relief panels, as part of its inaugural Project UFER. The company, which is a specialist subsidiary of Rhino Engineering Group, conducted the physical testing at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria, following recent design and simulation tests. The panels have been...
aiexpress.io
Next generation of phishing attacks uses unexpected delivery methods to steal data
Netskope, a specialist in safe entry service edge (SASE), has unveiled new research that reveals how the prevalence of cloud functions is altering the way in which menace actors are utilizing phishing assault supply strategies to steal knowledge. The Netskope Cloud and Menace Report: Phishing particulars traits in phishing supply...
