Read full article on original website
Related
The trademark 'White Lives Matter' has been filed by 2 Black radio hosts
During Paris Fashion Week, the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, hosted a "secret" catwalk event where models wore T-shirts displaying the phrase "White Lives Matter." Ye had planned on selling the shirts before eventually dropping off boxes filled with the tops at homeless encampments in Los Angeles, never officially releasing the design.
Franny Choi's latest poetry finds hope for the future in our past apocalypses
Poet Franny Choi believes that, for marginalized people, the apocalypse already happened. And, in her latest poetry collection, she explores what it means to live in this unending dystopia. "By the time the apocalypse began, the world had already ended. It ended every day for a century or two. It...
Skincare culture runs deep — and celebrities are cashing in
From Rihanna to Brad Pitt, celebrities everywhere seem to be starting their own skincare lines. And they all seem to promise to help us achieve healthy, glowing, youthful skin – just like theirs. And yet most of those stars didn't use their own products to get their clear, Hollywood-smooth complexions. So what are they really selling? And why can't we seem to stop buying in? In this episode of It's Been a Minute, cultural critic Jessica DeFino joins host Brittany Luse in breaking down why skincare can feel morally superior to makeup – all while the body positive movement has yet to extend above the neck.
Beat your midday slump by sticking your head in the freezer
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You know the feeling when you step outside on a cold day and immediately your body just sort of jolts you awake? That sensation can be harnessed for improving your sleep. In his new book, psychologist Aric Prather shares tips for beating that midday slump that often leaves us reaching for caffeine. As reported in The New York Times, Dr. Prather recommends a brisk walk to get that energy pumping, a dance party or my favorite, sticking your head in the freezer.
Elon Musk expected to begin mass Twitter layoffs
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Washington Post technology reporter Will Oremus about layoffs at Twitter and what the shake-up means for people who use the platform. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0