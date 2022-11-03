ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

nomadlawyer.org

Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
MANASSAS, VA
mahoningmatters.com

18-year-old who vanished mysteriously found dead on Halloween, Virginia cops say

The body of a missing 18-year-old was found on Halloween, hours away from where he had disappeared, police in Virginia said. Fairfax County Police were notified that Tavon Jay McKoy was missing after his friend couldn’t get a hold of him on Oct. 30, WAVY reported. McKoy’s family also told officers he had disappeared under “unusual circumstances,” and he was reported as a missing and endangered person on Oct. 31.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
LA PLATA, MD
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

