Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
Grieving sister demands safety changes after her brother was struck and killed by a driver on Dumfries Road
DUMFRIES, Va. — Jamel Tanner, a recent victim of a fatal pedestrian crash, spent the last couple of months of his life walking up and down Route 234, a busy highway also known as Dumfries Road, in order to get to work. "He was on his way to his...
fox5dc.com
String of bear sightings in Northern Virginia
There have been a number of bear sightings this week in Tyson's Corner and Reston, Virginia. Officials say the bears are looking for food.
fox5dc.com
Enjoying beautiful Fall weather along the Capital Crescent Trail
The DMV is experiencing a beautiful stretch of Fall weather! FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado visited the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda to find out how people are taking advantage.
mahoningmatters.com
18-year-old who vanished mysteriously found dead on Halloween, Virginia cops say
The body of a missing 18-year-old was found on Halloween, hours away from where he had disappeared, police in Virginia said. Fairfax County Police were notified that Tavon Jay McKoy was missing after his friend couldn’t get a hold of him on Oct. 30, WAVY reported. McKoy’s family also told officers he had disappeared under “unusual circumstances,” and he was reported as a missing and endangered person on Oct. 31.
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
ffxnow.com
Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm
The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
13newsnow.com
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
The body of 18-year-old Tavon McKoy was found in Gloucester County this week. The sheriff's office said he's from Fairfax County.
dcnewsnow.com
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
fox5dc.com
Suicide prevention through beer: 'You are not alone'
The Loudoun County beer community is pulling together this year for a special cause -- suicide prevention. FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett Hall introduces us to some of the minds behind the "You Are Not Alone" beer.
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
Fairfax County man found murdered in southeastern Virginia
the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the murder of a Fairfax County man found dead on Providence Road.
fox5dc.com
New video shows shootout after police chase in Northern Virginia
Fairfax County police released body camera and witness video showing an October 6. 2022 shootout between a suspect and police during a high speed chase that started in Arlington County and ended in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the story.
$5,000 reward now being offered in connection to deadly shooting of Woodbridge 18-year-old
The Prince William County Police Department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of the homicide of a Woodbridge 18-year-old.
Comments / 0