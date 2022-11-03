SEM will face Shelton this evening in the quarterfinal round of the six man state football playoffs. SEM entered the playoffs as the top seed in the six man bracket and collected its first playoff win since 2011 when they defeated Wallace last week in the round of 16 (77-31). The Mustangs have enjoyed great success this season but head coach Shane Hrasky told KCNI/KBBN sports that the team is hungry and is focused on what can still be achieved.

SHELTON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO