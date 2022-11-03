Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball claims Class C1 State Championship, 11th title in program history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball won its 11th State Championship in program history Saturday. No. 5 Gothenburg took the Crusaders to four sets, but GICC won the title in a 3-1 victory. Saturday’s match also marked the Swedes’ first appearance in a State title...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football holds off Millard South to advance to Class A Semifinals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island hosted 12-seed Millard South for their Class A Quarterfinal match Friday. The Islanders win it 28-10, setting themselves up for a grudge match against Omaha Westside. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball advances to Class C1 State Championship over Minden
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic and second-seed Minden met for a third time this year, but this one was for all the marbles. GICC won the previous two games, but could they make it a third?. In the end, the Crusaders won it in four...
KSNB Local4
Overton volleyball finishes season as Class D2 State Runner-Up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton took on top-seed Howells-Dodge in the championship match of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday. The Eagles forced five sets against the Jaguars — the reigning Class D1 champions. Overton lost the match 3-2, though, and finished the season as the State Runner-Up.
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays undefeated, advances to Class C1 Semifinal
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Lincoln Christian was looking to spoil top-seed Aurora’s undefeated season on Friday in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. The Huskies refuse to be beaten, winning 48-28. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Red Cloud football falls in Class D6 Quarterfinal to end season
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted fifth-seed Parkview Christian in the Class D6 Quarterfinal Friday. The Warriors were upset at home, losing 54-32. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Gonzalez game-winning FG helps UNK football down UCO
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior Junior Gonzalez hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Nebraska Kearney to a 20-18 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. This was UNK’s home finale and “Senior Day” for 19 traditional and Super Seniors....
KSNB Local4
Shelton volleyball loses heartbreaker in D2 Semifinal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #4 Shelton looked to unset last year’s D1 State Champ and this year’s #1 Howells-Dodge on Friday. The Bulldogs put up quite the fight but the Jaguars came out the victor of the 5-set thriller. Shelton moves on to the consolation match against Humphrey...
KSNB Local4
SEM football remains perfect on season with D6 Quarterfinal win
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - #8 Shelton football traveled to Sumner for a battle against #1 SEM in the Class D6 Quarterfinals. In the end, the Mustangs advance on with a 50-26 win, ending the Bulldogs season. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball sweeps Pittsburg State 3-0
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Outside hitters Emersen Cyza and Asha Regier combined for 21 kills and defensive specialist Rhianna Wilhelm had a long match-closing service run to help 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Pittsburg State (-22, -18, -17) Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to...
Sand Hills Express
SEM Faces Shelton in Six Man Playoff State Quarterfinals Today on KBBN
SEM will face Shelton this evening in the quarterfinal round of the six man state football playoffs. SEM entered the playoffs as the top seed in the six man bracket and collected its first playoff win since 2011 when they defeated Wallace last week in the round of 16 (77-31). The Mustangs have enjoyed great success this season but head coach Shane Hrasky told KCNI/KBBN sports that the team is hungry and is focused on what can still be achieved.
KSNB Local4
Shelton volleyball takes down Diller Odell in three sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #5 Diller-Odell went up against the Shelton Bulldogs Thursday for a shot at a spot in the Class D2 Semifinals. In the end, the Bulldogs managed to snag the victory in sweeping fashion, 3-0. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College mens soccer win it in double overtime over Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Hastings College men’s soccer team got the scare of a lifetime as No. 8 seed Mount Marty pushed the Broncos to the brink but Hastings found a way to escape with the 1-0 win over the Lancers on a cool and breezy afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field.
Kearney Hub
Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F
KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney. With the closure of the Avenue...
Kearney Hub
HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn
GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
KSNB Local4
Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
KSNB Local4
The Grand Island mayor race heats up ahead of election day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. Mayor Rodger Steele did not face an opponent in his first run for mayor, but now he is going up against former Central Nebraska Regional Airport Operations Security Manager Doug Brown.
Comments / 0