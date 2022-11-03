ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Gothenburg volleyball pulls off five-set upset in C1 State Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 5 Gothenburg was on the hunt for an upset against top-seed North Bend Central in the C1 Semifinal match. And they got it. The victory wasn’t easy but that makes it ever so sweet, as the Swedes won it in five sets to move on to the championship match against No. 3 GICC.
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Overton volleyball finishes season as Class D2 State Runner-Up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Overton took on top-seed Howells-Dodge in the championship match of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament Saturday. The Eagles forced five sets against the Jaguars — the reigning Class D1 champions. Overton lost the match 3-2, though, and finished the season as the State Runner-Up.
OVERTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Amherst volleyball drops match against Bergan in C2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Amherst went head-to-head with #2 Bergan in the C2 Semifinal match. The Broncos managed to steal one set from the Knights but it wouldn’t be enough. Amherst will play in the consolation match against Oakland-Craig. See embedded video for highlights.
AMHERST, NE
KSNB Local4

Gonzalez game-winning FG helps UNK football down UCO

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior Junior Gonzalez hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Nebraska Kearney to a 20-18 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. This was UNK’s home finale and “Senior Day” for 19 traditional and Super Seniors....
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Shelton volleyball loses heartbreaker in D2 Semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #4 Shelton looked to unset last year’s D1 State Champ and this year’s #1 Howells-Dodge on Friday. The Bulldogs put up quite the fight but the Jaguars came out the victor of the 5-set thriller. Shelton moves on to the consolation match against Humphrey...
SHELTON, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball sweeps Pittsburg State 3-0

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Outside hitters Emersen Cyza and Asha Regier combined for 21 kills and defensive specialist Rhianna Wilhelm had a long match-closing service run to help 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Pittsburg State (-22, -18, -17) Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to...
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

SEM Faces Shelton in Six Man Playoff State Quarterfinals Today on KBBN

SEM will face Shelton this evening in the quarterfinal round of the six man state football playoffs. SEM entered the playoffs as the top seed in the six man bracket and collected its first playoff win since 2011 when they defeated Wallace last week in the round of 16 (77-31). The Mustangs have enjoyed great success this season but head coach Shane Hrasky told KCNI/KBBN sports that the team is hungry and is focused on what can still be achieved.
SHELTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Shelton volleyball takes down Diller Odell in three sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - #5 Diller-Odell went up against the Shelton Bulldogs Thursday for a shot at a spot in the Class D2 Semifinals. In the end, the Bulldogs managed to snag the victory in sweeping fashion, 3-0. See embedded video for highlights.
SHELTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F

KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney. With the closure of the Avenue...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn

GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
GIBBON, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

The Grand Island mayor race heats up ahead of election day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. Mayor Rodger Steele did not face an opponent in his first run for mayor, but now he is going up against former Central Nebraska Regional Airport Operations Security Manager Doug Brown.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

