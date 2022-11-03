Read full article on original website
Highway 111 open again after pedestrian struck and killed in Indio
Indio Police were investigating a deadly collision that closed a stretch of Highway 111 to traffic Wednesday night. A pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of Highway 111 at Granada Drive at approximately 7:13 p.m. Ben Guitron on the Indio Police Department said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust
Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged
The Indio Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that led to a portion of Highway 111 being shut down Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of Highway 111 and Granada Drive. Details on the crash remain limited. Police ask motorists to avoid the area of Highway 111 between Clinton Street and Monroe
Gang Members Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Coachella Homes
Two juvenile documented gang members were arrested Friday for allegedly firing at homes in Coachella. At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting in the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Two teen gang members arrested in connection with a shooting in Coachella
The teens were arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Coachella. The shooting happened on Nov. 2, 2022, at the intersection of Balboa Street and Westerfield Way around 4:20 PM. A search was done in the surrounding neighborhood and there was no word of any injuries during the shooting. Friday at around
Woman Seriously Injured While Attempting to Stop a Fight in Twentynine Palms
A woman was seriously injured while attempting to intervene in a fight, leading to an arrest for alleged battery in Twentynine Palms. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate an incident in which Jaden Roe, a 20-year old resident of Twentynine Palms, was fighting with an unidentified male for unknown reasons near the intersection of Ocotillo Ave and Sun Valley Dr at 2:30 pm.
Man, pets found dead in apartment; roommate pleads not guilty to murder
A 39-year-old man accused of killing his roommate, a Cathedral City man who was found dead in his apartment, pleaded not guilty to murder today. Joseph Ortega was additionally charged with two felony counts of cruelty to an animal, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Larson Justice
Palm Desert resident accused of killing wife and another man re-enters not guilty pleas
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot re-entered not guilty pleas to murder charges today. At the end of a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Valerie Navarro found there was sufficient evidence
Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs
Four men were arrested after authorities conducted a drug bust in a remote area off in North Palm Springs Thursday morning. The investigation happened on Diablo Road and 18th Avenue. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said that based on the hazardous materials found at the location, which are used in the production
Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat
Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
Suspects charged in deadly shooting outside of Palm Springs Raising Cane’s charged
Felony charges were filed today against two men suspected of shooting three men, one fatally, outside of the Raising Cane's in Palm Springs over the weekend. Anastacio Jesus Machuca, 20, is charged with four felony counts, one of murder and three of attempted murder, according to court records. Antonio Marins, 21, was charged with
Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest
A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
Man Locks Himself in Bathroom After Bungling Burglary at Grocery Store
A burglary was bungled at a Yucca Valley grocery store, and so the alleged thief locked himself in the store’s bathroom for 40 minutes until Sheriff’s Deputies arrived. The Sheriff reports that yesterday (November 2) just before 9:30 a.m., Travis Sharp, a 33 year-old Yucca Valley resident, entered the Yucca Valley Aldi, located near the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Warren Vista, through the back “employees only” entrance. Sharp was seen attempting to pry open an office door, entering the employee break room, and carrying stolen property back toward the rear entrance.
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
Two students arrested after gun incident on campus
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus.
Attorney wants charges dropped in El Dorado Fire
Defense attorney have asked Superior Court Judge Ronald M. Christianson in San Bernardino to dismiss all 30 charges against Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and his wife Angelina Renee Jimenez, who started the El Dorado Fire on Sept. 5, 2020, in Yucaipa. On Friday, Oct. 28, attorney Steven Mitchell, who is...
Yucca Valley Trailer Fire put out early Friday morning (11/4)
A trailer fire was extinguished in the 7000 block of Elk Trail in Yucca Valley early this morning (November 11) with no injuries or major damage to nearby structures. Units from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived at approximately 2 a.m., where they found a travel trailer burning, with flames extending into the structure of the house. The Fire Department said that all occupants were out of the trailer and house.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident at local middle school appeared first on KESQ.
Menifee man arrested in connection to Irvine jewelry store robbery
IRVINE, Calif. – A 20-year-old man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Irvine was in custody Wednesday. The suspect walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum on Oct. 17 and after looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with the necklace, according to Lt. Cathy Scherer of the Irvine Police Department. The store’s employees unsuccessfully tried to stop him and the suspect drove away in a gray Toyota Corolla, Scherer said.
2 students detained, gun found after threat at CVUSD school
3,700 students and staff across three schools in Thermal were evacuated after a credible threat was issued to Toro Canyon Middle School Wednesday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed. According to Sgt. Brandi Swan, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept., authorities received a school violence threat at 10:10 a.m. They believed it to be a
