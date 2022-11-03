Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
THE LATEST: Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Details Recruitment
Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon coaching staff are hard at work evaluating and recruiting the next great signal caller for the Ducks. Dante Moore is in the fold for 2023, but Oregon has tabbed Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown as a top priority in the 2024 class.
JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a ...
Riverside, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MaxPreps
Greatest high school football teams to never win a national championship
For the past three non-COVID high school football seasons, one matchup has made the difference in determining the national champion – Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Traditional Trinity League rivals, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet at least once every year and...
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Orange County & Inland Empire’s Native Son Officially Opens in DTLA
Native Son, Santa Ana and Rancho Cucamonga’s local cocktail bar and alehouse officially opens Native Son Bar DTLA November 4th, 2022, while paying homage to Modern Times and the Dojo and serving up their food, curated beers from around the globe, wine-based cocktails and spritzes, and now for the first time, brewing their own Native Son Craft Beer!
citynewsgroup.com
Candidate for Colton Mayor: Frank J. Navarro
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of Colton, there are two candidates running for Mayor one being Frank J. Navarro. Here is their statement:. Frank J. Navarro. https://www.navarro4colton.com/. "I've been honored to serve as your mayor since 2018. During...
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Pride Parade to Feature Four Grand Marshals
(CNS) – Greater Palm Springs Pride will feature four grand marshals, recognized for their achievements and community service, at the annual pride parade on Sunday. Benita Ramsey, Willie Rhine and Andre Carthen will serve as grand marshals for the “Say Gay-” themed parade on Nov. 6, according to Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride. The fourth grand marshal is the organization PFLAG.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Palm Springs gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend with the unveiling of the ‘Arenas District’ and more
As Palm Springs gears up to celebrate Pride this weekend, the city hosted two events Thursday morning to help kick off the highly anticipated event. Desert Regional Medical Center unveiled their huge rainbow flag over their iconic 'El Mirador' Tower. Richard Ramhoff, Desert Regional Medical Center spokesperson says, "We're proud to fly this flag. We've The post Palm Springs gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend with the unveiling of the ‘Arenas District’ and more appeared first on KESQ.
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
News Channel Nebraska
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
Palm Springs pride events take shape
The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will host a two-day pride book festival starting Friday in collaboration with Greater Palm Springs Pride. The Pride on the Page festival will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with five panels of LGBTQ+ affirming authors each day at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library patio, 100 South Palm Canyon Drive.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
