The Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau, JUMP Program is currently seeking volunteers to mentor local youth. The program matches adult volunteers with youth and they get together a minimum of four hours per month. The program even offers one free group activity per month to help out and allow the mentors and mentees a pre-planned activity. The program is a great way to give back to the community while at the same time, having fun. Mentoring a child benefits both the adult and the youth and studies show it can help a child build self-esteem and make better choices.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO