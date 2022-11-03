Girls soccer: Tualatin advances to the state quarterfinals with 2-1 win over rival Tigard

The crash occurred late Thursday morning, Nov. 3, near Northwest Kemper Road.A serious crash just before noon Thursday, Nov. 3, closed Oregon Highway 47 near Northwest Kemper Road. The area where the crash occurred is in unincorporated Washington County in between Forest Grove and Banks. The highway, also signed locally as Nehalem Highway, was closed in both directions as of Thursday afternoon. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant. The driver was seriously injured, said Johnston. Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, said it is "looking like a fatal crash" in response to a request for comment, but he did not have any additional details. Johnston said he was not authorized to confirm whether or not the driver died in the crash. The highway is closed while a crash reconstruction and investigation is conducted. {loadposition sub-article-01}

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO