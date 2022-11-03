Girls soccer: Tualatin advances to the state quarterfinals with 2-1 win over rival Tigard

Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Volleyball: Damascus Christian avoids the upset in five-set win over North Douglas for Class 1A state championship
Down 2-0 in the state championship game? No problem for Damascus Christian. The No. 1 Eagles won three-straight sets on Saturday night at Ridgeview High School to take a 3-2 (17-25, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-8) win over North Douglas and win their first state championship in school history. Offensively, the...
Cross country: East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde wins the individual gold as Enterprise wins 3A/2A/1A team state title
With the weather a little more mild than it was on Friday night, the OSAA Class 3A/2A/1A girls cross country race kicked off the day’s state championships. Daisy Lalonde of East Linn Christian finished first in the race with a time of 18 minutes, 43.7 seconds. She is the first runner from East Linn Christian to win a state championship.
Volleyball: No. 3 Sheldon wins first state title in school history, upsets No. 1 Jesuit 3-1 in Class 6A final
Sheldon won its first volleyball state championship in school history Saturday, beating previously unbeaten Jesuit 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15) in the Class 6A championship match at Forest Grove High School. “It’s insane, honestly,” said Sheldon senior opposite hitter and middle blocker Kait Wood. “I think we’ve all looked forward...
Boys soccer: State quarterfinal action from across Oregon
The boys soccer state quarterfinals were held on Saturday, setting the stage for the semifinals to be held on Tuesday. The championships for all classifications will be held on Nov. 12. Here’s how all of the remaining teams did on Saturday:. CLASS 6A. (1) Jesuit 3, (9) Central Catholic...
Volleyball: Bend upsets Wilsonville, Crescent Valley rolls past Crater to set up Class 5A title game
The stage is set for a Class 5A volleyball championship match to remember as Bend and Crescent Valley are both heading to the title game on Saturday night after victories in their respective semifinals. No. 4-seeded Bend pulled the upset of the night with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14)...
Cross Country: Lake Oswego’s Ana Peters wins Class 6A gold a year after her sister, Jesuit wins its 15th team title
Following in the footsteps of her older sister Lake Oswego’s Ana Peters won the Class 6A girls state championship on Saturday, with a time of 17:56.8 at Lane Community College. Central Catholic’s Ella McGillis was second in 17:57.3 and Jesuit’s Maura O’Scannlain was third in 18:00.5.
Liam Davis throws for 3 touchdowns as Lake Oswego tops North Medford 28-13, advances to Class 6A state quarterfinals
Lake Oswego senior receiver and defensive back Ethan Park said he and the team wanted to prove naysayers wrong Friday night. “We had something to prove. Everyone had us losing, and we didn’t take that personally—we took that very personally,” Park said. “I think we just came out, and we all played our game. We knew what we had to do, and we executed.”
Mountainside’s ‘stampede’ defense shuts out Nelson as the Mavericks advance to the state quarterfinals
On a rainy and windy Friday night, Mountainside senior defensive lineman Kevin Cassidy helped lead the Mavericks to a 31-0 shutout victory over the Nelson Hawks in the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Cassidy led the way for the Mavericks’ defense with his constant pressure on Nelson...
Dante Chachere, Portland State Vikings use big plays to beat Northern Colorado
Dante Chachere threw for four touchdowns and the Portland State Vikings overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Northern Colorado 35-21 on Saturday afternoon. Portland State’s Michael Jackson also grabbed two interceptions in the fourth quarter that helped preserve the Vikings’ second win in a row, this one in front of 2,771 at Hillsboro Stadium.
Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (9-1-1-1) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (10-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, November 5, 6pm. Where: accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Thunderbirds audio. Follow:
Portland Trail Blazers exit Phoenix with split following 102-82 loss at Suns: At the buzzer
Mini-miracles are difficult to repeat. The Portland Trail Blazers went into their second game of a back-to-back at Phoenix on Saturday night hoping to repeat the performance they put forth Friday while upsetting the Suns without Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out again for second game at Phoenix: Source
The Portland Trail Blazers upset the Phoenix Suns, 108-106 on Friday night without the services of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. They will have to work that same magic Saturday night at Phoenix because both star guards will be out again, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Winterhawks ride special teams to 5-3 win over Seattle
With one of the most dominant special teams performances ever, the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 at the accesso ShoWare Center to sweep the 2-game weekend series. Portland went an amazing 11 for 12 on the penalty kill with a Gabe Klassen shorthanded goal, and went 4 for...
Winterhawks’ best game of the season beats the Thunderbirds, 5-1
The Portland Winterhawks raised some eyebrows with their best game of the season Friday night at the Coliseum. They held the Seattle Thunderbirds, by far the best offensive team in the league, to one goal and won 5-1. Despite their records being somewhat similar, Portland had last 3 of their...
Joe Dobbes returns to his roots with new Iterum Wines project
Winemaker Joe Dobbes is happy to once again have purple-stained hands. He’s back with a new winery called Iterum Wines, an estate vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills named Orchard House and a new lease on winemaking life. It also doesn’t hurt that his first Iterum wines are stunning.
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Serious crash closes Highway 47 between Forest Grove, Banks
The crash occurred late Thursday morning, Nov. 3, near Northwest Kemper Road.A serious crash just before noon Thursday, Nov. 3, closed Oregon Highway 47 near Northwest Kemper Road. The area where the crash occurred is in unincorporated Washington County in between Forest Grove and Banks. The highway, also signed locally as Nehalem Highway, was closed in both directions as of Thursday afternoon. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant. The driver was seriously injured, said Johnston. Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, said it is "looking like a fatal crash" in response to a request for comment, but he did not have any additional details. Johnston said he was not authorized to confirm whether or not the driver died in the crash. The highway is closed while a crash reconstruction and investigation is conducted. {loadposition sub-article-01}
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Slowing gentrification in Beaverton will come with a price tag
The City Council approved a list of strategies it will later prioritize in an attempt to hold onto diversity downtown.Beaverton is undergoing a lot of changes, particularly in Central Beaverton. City officials cheer those changes — but they say they don't want them to come at the expense of marginalized business owners and low-income residents who might find themselves suddenly priced out of their own neighborhood. Nearly all the solutions proposed, though, come with a price tag. That could mean higher taxes for residents. The Beaverton City Council unanimously approved a comprehensive list of strategies at its meeting Tuesday, Nov....
Oregon had a $1 million Powerball winner, but grand prize will grow to $1.5 billion jackpot
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
