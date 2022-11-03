ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

ABC6.com

‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston supports resolution to prevent pallet housing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– The Cranston Safety Services and Licensing Committee voted 4-3 Thursday in favor of a resolution– asking the state to revoke its proposal of 500 pallet homes at the Pastore Complex. The resolution now awaits a vote by the city council. The proposal by the state...
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000

This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection

LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

With winter approaching and energy costs rising, here is what you can do to help ease the pain

Fall River, MA – As the winter season approaches, Liberty wants to inform customers about expected increases in energy costs around the globe, including natural gas. Liberty is announcing a host of resources, energy efficiency programs, and financial assistance programs that can help customers manage increased costs and overall energy usage in the winter.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Search suspended after empty kayak found in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search was underway in Newport Saturday afternoon after authorities say they found an empty kayak north of the Newport Bridge.   The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division says the kayak was filled with water and there was fishing gear inside.  The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Castle Hill, and Newport’s police […]
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Time to elect a new Johnston mayor

The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
JOHNSTON, RI
jewishrhody.com

For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way

Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

