ABC6.com
‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
Providence City Council calls on Rhode Island Energy to repair roads, bike lanes
The council claims the utility company has failed to repair the city's sidewalks and roadways after construction and maintenance projects, especially in Ward 6.
DEM to remove docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
The DEM said it acquired the 235-acre property in January 2021 for $2 million using open space funds.
rinewstoday.com
Homelessness on agenda: Cranston votes ‘just say no’ – Gov. debate says state has no plan
It was a simultaneous moment as the gubernatorial debate between Mayor McKee and candidate Ashley Kalus took place while the Cranston City Council sub-committee was discussing the homeless crisis on the cusp of winter. What was clear is that the issues impact more people this year, but the issues are...
ABC6.com
Cranston supports resolution to prevent pallet housing
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– The Cranston Safety Services and Licensing Committee voted 4-3 Thursday in favor of a resolution– asking the state to revoke its proposal of 500 pallet homes at the Pastore Complex. The resolution now awaits a vote by the city council. The proposal by the state...
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
RIPTA unveils no-fare bus pilot program for low-income residents
The six-month pilot program will offer 600 Rhode Islanders who don't quality for RIPTA's existing transit assistance programs.
Valley Breeze
Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection
LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
GoLocalProv
Court Grants Motion to Exhume RI Woman’s Remains - Daughter Hopes Latest Tech Will Provide Answers
A motion was granted this week allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural." Her daughter Lauren Lee Malloy — who was just 18 months old when her mother died in her apartment in East Providence — has always believed it was an unsolved homicide.
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
fallriverreporter.com
With winter approaching and energy costs rising, here is what you can do to help ease the pain
Fall River, MA – As the winter season approaches, Liberty wants to inform customers about expected increases in energy costs around the globe, including natural gas. Liberty is announcing a host of resources, energy efficiency programs, and financial assistance programs that can help customers manage increased costs and overall energy usage in the winter.
Some SouthCoast Farmers Say Daylight Saving Is a Crock of Manure
All our lives, we learned that the reason we change the clocks ㅡ fall back and spring ahead ㅡ was to help farmers with their crops and livestock. But according to lo SouthCoast farmers, this isn’t true. I interviewed different veggie, produce and dairy farmers to get...
Search suspended after empty kayak found in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search was underway in Newport Saturday afternoon after authorities say they found an empty kayak north of the Newport Bridge. The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division says the kayak was filled with water and there was fishing gear inside. The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Castle Hill, and Newport’s police […]
New East Providence concert venue could be ready by 2024
State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park.
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
johnstonsunrise.net
Time to elect a new Johnston mayor
The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
DEM continues treating Route 7 for spotted lanternflies
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is continuing to treat "pockets of spotted lanternfly infestation" in Smithfield and neighboring communities.
